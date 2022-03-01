Kannada Actor Amulya Welcomes Twins; Husband Jagdish R Chandra Confirms News; See Pic

On Tuesday morning, Kannada actor Amulya welcomed twin baby boys to her life. The Chaitrada Chandrama star's husband Jagdish R Chandra took to social media to confirm the news.

While doing so, Chandra also thanked their Instagram family for pouring in immense love and best wishes for the South couple as they embraced parenthood together.

Amulya blessed with twin boys

In the post shared by Jagdish R Chandra, Amulya looks pretty in pink as she holds a tiny baby t-shirt in her hand. Meanwhile, her husband stands alongside her holding a matching t-shirt as they pose for the picture together. While announcing the birth of their children, he wrote, "Blessed with twin babies, both the boys and mother doing absolutely fine, heartiest thanks for all the love, good wishes showered on us throughout this journey. (sic)" Check out the post below:

As soon as the news surfaced online, many celebs took to the comment section of the post to extend congratulatory wishes for the couple. Adhvithi Shetty said, "Congratulations to u both lots of love twin boys (sic)".

On the other hand, Ashika Rangnath wrote, "Wohooo this is awesome! Congratulations. (sic)" Meanwhile, fans of the couple flooded the post with red hearts and smiley emojis to express their happiness. Take a look at their reactions below:

Last month, pictures of the Naanu Nanna Kanasu actor's baby shower went viral on the internet. For the auspicious occasion, Amulya dazzled in a stunning South Indian traditional look as she posed beside her husband. Styled with heavy jewellery the couple looked extremely happy as the camera captured them together. While sharing the photos online, Amulya captioned it, 'Golden moments'. Catch glimpses of their baby shower below:

Speaking of the actor's professional front, Amulya made her debut in the acting world in the early 2000s. She essayed her first lead role back in 2007 in the Kannada flick, Cheluvina Chittara. Ever since then she is well-known for work in the movies including Chaitrada Chandrama, Naanu Nanna Kanasu and Shravani Subramanya. She last made a cameo appearance in the 2017 film Mugulu Nage. Ever since then she is absent on the celluloid.

(Image: @nimmaamulya/@deepak_vijay_photography/Instagram)