Kannada Actor Arjun Gowda Turns Ambulance Driver For COVID Patients; Opens Up In Interview

Doctors, healthcare staff and other frontline workers have been synonymous with the term ‘COVID-19 heroes’ and ‘COVID warriors’ since the onset of the pandemic. Even celebrities of the film industry have been performing important acts of charity, to be worthy of these terms. The latest celebrity making headlines is Kannada actor Arjun Gowda, who has been driving ambulances and performing last rites of COVID-19 patients.

Arjun Gowda goes viral as he turns ambulance driver

Videos and pictures of Arjun dressed in personal protective equipment, driving the ambulance have been going viral. When asked about it and his thought behind it, in an exclusive interview with Republic TV's Amita Wadhwa, Arjun said, “This is what we are supposed to do. What else can you do? This is what my heart felt." "This time, if we won’t take initiative, who else will? What I decided was that let me stop blaming government, or blaming people who are around me. It is not about complaining about people, it is about looking forward, what best I can do looking at the present, is more important is what I thought," he added.

Arjun has also been exposed to COVID-19 patients and also has to undergo multiple tests to be sure that he had not caught the virus. He said, “I have taken many tests. I have been working with many NGOs, distributing food, perform last rites, so chances of being exposed to COVID-19 were there. I have taken it multiple times and touchwood, everytime it came up as negative.”

Opening up on his endeavour, the actor, who has worked in movies like Yuvarathnaa, Odeya, Rustum and Aa Drushya, added, “ It is not just me, there is an entire team. Thankful to Project Smile Trust. I have been doing it only since the past week, they have been doing for many years. I am an actor, so now people know, there are many of my colleagues who are doing since a long time. You have seen me with the PPE kit and I learnt a lot from my sister who is a doctor. I observed how she went about her job, wore the PPE and treated her kids."

Families have been worried about their close ones and it was not different in Arjun’s case too. "I told mother that I have script work. Told her I am focusing on pre-production, as last year I had given the same reason. Unfortunately, my friends uploaded on social media and she then shouted at me. But she is understanding and I made her understand. Once you take the right direction, they are happy. I have been taking my friends and sister’s guidance."

On Republic's 'Stay Strong India' campaign, Arjun stated, "The message is loud and clear, this pandemic is not the first time. So don’t blame the system, you take responsibility, feel fine, our ancestors have faced it and are out of it, start taking initiative. Follow all rules and regulations, get vaccinated."

Meanwhile, Karnataka is the second worst-affected state in the country currently due to COVID-19 with over 48,000 cases being recorded on Friday and 217 deaths added to the misery. Overall, India lodged over 4 lakh cases in the date released on Saturday and 3523 deaths made the situation far tougher.