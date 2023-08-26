Kannada Actor Darshan Thoogudeepa Apologises For Abusive Audio Clip: Nothing Wrong In...

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa was banned by the media in Karnataka for two years after his audio went viral on social media. In the clip, Darshan was heard yelling and cursing some person, allegedly a media member. Recently, the actor apologised to the media regarding the feud and requested them to end the matter.

2 things you need to know

Darshan Thoogudeepa wrote a long apology letter to the media to settle their old feud.

The actor was banned by the media for using offensive words.

Darshan apologises to the media

Darshan Thoogudeepa shared a letter on his social media handle and started his note by wishing everyone on the occasion of Varamahalakshmi. He wrote, "For the last two years, there was a rift between me and Kannada media friends. On the eve of this Varalakshmi festival, a discussion was held between me and the editors of major Kannada media under the leadership of my friend Rockline Venkatesh and the whole case ended happily."

(Darshan issues a long apology letter to the media on his social media handle | Image: Darshan Thoogudeepa/X)

Darshan further mentioned that a few years back an audio clip went viral on social media and stirred a series of controversies. "It was a response to a man's words in some dire hour. It was not a joke about other media personalities." However, he wished the best to the person and hoped that they would not repeat such acts in the future.

Darshan says he isn't ashamed to apologise

Darshan stated in his long letter that he wasn't ashamed to apologise for his mistakes. "However, there is nothing wrong in apologizing to the elders of the media if they are hurt by such words. Let the fourth arm of democracy, the media, be forgiven for this untoward incident. A good society needs good media," he wrote. The Kannada star stated that he has respect for the media and owes his growth in the film industry to them. He concluded his note by saying, "Let us all forget the past bitter incidents and move forward."