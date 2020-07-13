Kannada Actor Jayanthi Responding Well To Treatment; Son Confirms Improvement In Health

Veteran actor Jayanthi is on a speedy road to recovery. Jayanthi was admitted to a hospital a few days ago in Bangalore. It was reported that she had some trouble breathing but now her son has confirmed an improvement in her health. Read ahead to know the details.

Jayanthi is a very popular veteran actor who has been seen in many Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam films. Recently, reports had brought in the news that the actor was suffering from breathing difficulties and had to be admitted to a private hospital. This incident took place on July 7 in Bangalore. It was also suspected that she might be suffering from COVID-19.

In recent news, there have been various reports confirming that actor Jayanthi is doing well and will recover soon. She is still under observation and is actively recovering. She also might get discharged in a few days if everything turns out well, as per various reports. Krishna Kumar, the actor's son, also confirmed that the actor has not been infected with the novel coronavirus, according to various news reports.

Jayanthi suffers from asthma

Jayanthi has an underlying condition of asthma for more than 35 years now. She has reportedly been undergoing treatment for the same as well. She had reported trouble in breathing in 2018 as well. In 2018, the actor was again admitted to the hospital for the same health condition.

Kamala Kumari, more popularly known as Jayanthi, is a very famous South Indian actor. She was born on January 6, 1945, and throughout her career, she did versatile roles. She has appeared in over 500 films and has received many awards for her work. A few of them are Karnataka State Film Awards, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actress, Filmfare Awards and more.

Some of the movies she was seen in are Jenu Goodu (1963), Sri Ramanjaneya Yuddha (1963), Chandavalliya Thota (1964), Kalaavati (1964), Tumbida Koda (1964), Muriyada Mane (1964), Prathigne (1964), Pathiye Daiva (1964), Kavaleradu Kula Ondu (1965), Beratha Jeeva (1965), Vaatsalya (1965), Bettada Huli (1965) and more.

