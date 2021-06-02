Kannada Actor Prema NC Denies Rumours Of Second Marriage, Tells Fans To 'not Believe This'

Kannada Actor Neravanda Chetticha Prema known for her films with Shivrajkumar and Vishnuvardhan has denied rumours of a second marriage calling it "fake news." She took to Instagram to slam the rumours and asked her followers to "not believe this (Prema's marriage news) and revert me back" on her Instagram story. The actor made her debut with Shivraj Kumar in the film Savyasachi. For one of Prema's movies, Om, she also won the Karnataka State Film Award for Best Actress.

Prema's first marriage

Prema NC has done over 70 films in Kannada and Telugu languages, but she took an 8 year-long hiatus from films when she got married to IT Industrialist Jeevan Appachchu in 2006. Following this, she filed for divorce in 2016 and separated from Appachchu thereafter. The couple were allegedly living separately for a few years before they filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences. She has never openly commented on this but broke her silence on rumours of her second marriage.

Rumours about her health

Around the time that she filed for a divorce, there were also rumours about Neravanda Chetticha Prema's health. Many speculated that she was suffering from terminal cancer and around the same time, the actress had also cut her hair short which fuelled the speculations. But, she later clarified that she is healthy and doing well.

Prema's marriage news might be fake but the actress has come back to the film industry post her marriage. A few of the latest Prema's movies were Upendra Matte Baa with Real Star Upendra which released in 2017 and Arishadvarga, a crime mystery which released in 2019.

The 44-year-old actress recently shared a snap of her after taking the Covid-19 vaccine.

She still remains a little active and has appeared on shows like Ramesh Aravind's chat show. The actor hails from the Kodagu district of Karnataka and has a younger brother, N C Aiyyapa who was a former first-class cricketer. He played in the Ranji Trophy and was also a Bigg Boss season 3 contestant in the Kannada edition. Here's a picture of the two together on his birthday:

IMAGE: PREMA NC INSTAGRAM

