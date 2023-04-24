Kannada Actor Sampath J Ram, 35, Found Dead At His Residence In Bengaluru

Sampath J Ram is no more. The Kannada actor allegedly died by suicide on April 22. He was found dead at his residence in Nelamangala, Bengaluru.

Sampath was 35 at the time of his passing. The news of his untimely demise has sent shockwaves in the entertainment industry. Reportedly, the actor took this decision due to a lack of work. There has been no official confirmation from the same from his family members or friends.

Sampath was recently seen in Sri Balaji Photo Studio. The director of the film Rajesh Dhruva confirmed the news of his demise. He expressed his shock over his death and shared a long emotional note on social media. Sharing a series of actor's photos on Facebook, he wrote a note in Kannada which roughly translates to, "Son, we do not have the strength to bear your parting. So many movies are made, there is so much fighting to be done, and there is still plenty of time to make your dreams come true. Your avoided stage still has a lot to offer. Please come back." Sampath's tragic death has been mourned by many of his friends and coworkers. "

He also shared a video on his Instagram. In the video, he can be heard saying, "We don’t have the strength to bear your separation. So many films are to be made yet. So many fights are left to be fought. There is still a lot of time to make your dreams come true. We still have to see you on the big stage. Come back please." Captioning the video, he wrote, "Be aware when speaking about one's life, He may not be with me, so I can't keep listening to everything I say about him. How right do you think it is to say something that you don't know in a way that you know?"

More about Sampath J Ram

Sampath J Ram has done several TV shows and films including Vikram, Octopus, Spyder, and Agnisakshi among others. He is survived by his wife. The actor tied the knot last year.