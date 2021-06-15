Kannada Actor Sanchari Vijay Passes Away After Road Accident, Hospital Issues Statement

Days after meeting with an accident, actor Sanchari Vijay passed away in Bengaluru on Tuesday morning. The National Award-winning Kannada film actor had met with an accident on Friday, and had suffered serious head and leg injuries. He was 37.

Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay passes away

Vijay breathed his last at the Apollo Hospital in Bengaluru and the hospital issued a statement on the death, "Sanchari Vijay expired today, 15-06-2021 at 3:34 am."

"Sanchari Vijay expired today, 15-06-2021 at 3:34 am" Apollo Hospital, Bengaluru issues statement



The National Award-winning actor was hospitalised after meeting with road accident on Friday. He was showing signs of brain failure, as per medical bulletin issued by hospital y'day pic.twitter.com/kwAdA7nGFb — ANI (@ANI) June 15, 2021

Reports of Sanchari Vijay’s death had surfaced on Monday afternoon. This was after his brother Siddhesh Kumar stated that the doctors informed them about very ‘slim’ chances of his revival. He even went on to say that they would be donating his organs.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Kannada superstar Sudeep were among those who had expressed their grief.

Very very disheartening to accept that Sanchari Vijay breathed his last.

Met him couple of times just bfr this lockdown,,,, all excited about his nxt film,, tats due for release.

Very sad.

Deepest Condolences to his family and friends.

RIP 🙏🏼 — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) June 14, 2021

However, the doctors then clarified that he was not dead, but showing signs of brain failure.

“Neurologically he is deeply unconscious and is showing signs of brain failure. The family had come forward and consented to organ donation keeping in view the current irreversible brain damage. We will follow the guidelines as per organ donation protocol,” a doctor was then quoted as saying.

The hospital later issued a statement about the actor being declared brain dead.

Sanchari Vijay met with an accident while riding pillion on a motorcycle with his friend Naveen. They had set out to buy medicines when their bike skidded in the rains and hit the pole at JP Nagar's 7th Phase. Naveen also suffered a leg fracture, while Vijay was taken for surgeries of the brain and leg at the hospital.

Sanchari Vijay started his career in theatre, before making his film debut with Rangappa Hogbitna in 2011. He then made headlines for his National Award Best Actor win for Naanu Avanalla...Avalu in 2015. Dasavala, Oggarane, Harivu, Killing Veerappan and Nathicharami were some of the other films he starred in.

