Kannada Actor Sanchari Vijay Passes Away; Fans Mourn The National Award Winner's Demise

As Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay, who met with a severe accident on Friday, passed away on Tuesday, netizens expressed their grief and extended condolences.

KANNADA ACTOR SANCHARI VIJAY DIES; NETIZENS MOURN HIS DEMISE

IMAGE: ANI


Days after meeting with a severe accident, Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay passed away in Bengaluru on Tuesday morning. The last actor breathed his last at the Apollo Hospital in Bengaluru and the hospital issued a statement on the death, "Sanchari Vijay expired today, 15-06-2021 at 3:34 am". Vijay was 38. 

Fans mourn Vijay Sanchari's death

As soon as the news of his death broke, many of his fans took to the micro-blogging site and mourned over the demise of the National-Award winner while extending condolences to his family and dear ones. "Nothing Nothing Can be replaced this huge loss to us", wrote a Twitter user, while another added, "You will be missed". "You will live through your films Sir", read an excerpt of another Twitter user's tweet. 

Meanwhile, a section of fans also shared their thoughts on accident and road safety measures. "please wear helmet", wrote an internet user while another self-proclaimed that "accident is a silent corona". Apart from fans, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Kannada superstar Sudeep also expressed their grief.

Sanchari Vijay's accident 

Reports of Sanchari Vijay’s death started surfacing on Monday afternoon after his brother Siddhesh Kumar stated that the doctors informed them about very ‘slim’ chances of his revival. He even went on to say that they would be donating his organs. However, a doctor was then quoted as saying, "Neurologically he is deeply unconscious and is showing signs of brain failure. The family had come forward and consented to organ donation keeping in view the current irreversible brain damage. We will follow the guidelines as per organ donation protocol".

The late actor met with an accident while riding pillion on a motorcycle with his friend Naveen. They had set out to buy medicines when their bike skidded in the rains and hit the pole at JP Nagar's 7th Phase. Naveen also suffered a leg fracture, while Vijay was taken for surgeries of the brain and leg at the hospital. 

Though the actor marked his debut in 2011, he shot to fame with the 2015 release Naanu Avanalla...Avalu. He had bagged a National Award as well for his performance in the film. Later, he went on to star in Dasavala, OggaraneHarivu, Killing Veerappan, and Nathicharami, among many others. 

IMAGE: ANI

