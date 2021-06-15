Kannada Actor Sanchari Vijay Passes Away; Fans Mourn The National Award Winner's Demise

Days after meeting with a severe accident, Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay passed away in Bengaluru on Tuesday morning. The last actor breathed his last at the Apollo Hospital in Bengaluru and the hospital issued a statement on the death, "Sanchari Vijay expired today, 15-06-2021 at 3:34 am". Vijay was 38.

Fans mourn Vijay Sanchari's death

As soon as the news of his death broke, many of his fans took to the micro-blogging site and mourned over the demise of the National-Award winner while extending condolences to his family and dear ones. "Nothing Nothing Can be replaced this huge loss to us", wrote a Twitter user, while another added, "You will be missed". "You will live through your films Sir", read an excerpt of another Twitter user's tweet.

Meanwhile, a section of fans also shared their thoughts on accident and road safety measures. "please wear helmet", wrote an internet user while another self-proclaimed that "accident is a silent corona". Apart from fans, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Kannada superstar Sudeep also expressed their grief.

Sandalwood actor and national award winner #SanchariVijay Sir Is no more💔 #RIPSanchariVijay 🥺



Our deep condolences to your family🙏 pic.twitter.com/ns8k0Jq9aR — Bengaluru Anbaana Fans™ (@BAF_Offl) June 14, 2021

Can never come to terms with this loss. Your support will be remembered 🙏 #SanchariVijay pic.twitter.com/AsoPsK2bNv — ಎಸ್ ಶ್ಯಾಂ ಪ್ರಸಾದ್ S Shyam Prasad (@ShyamSPrasad) June 14, 2021

Nothing Nothing Can be replaced this huge loss to us @SanchariVijay sir 😢😢😢

But surely Team #AnandAudio will follow and continue your principals !!#SanchariVijay pic.twitter.com/uDDAL07A5t — aanandaaudio (@aanandaaudio) June 14, 2021

National award winning actor #SanchariVijay is no more..



He was only third actor after M. V. Vasudeva Rao and Charuhasan to win the National Award for Best Actor in a Kannada film..



A big loss to Kannada film industry..



ಓಂ ಶಾಂತಿ #RIP pic.twitter.com/oS3gUsxNXO — 'Kannadigas Center'🌐 ಕನ್ನಡಿಗರ ಕೇಂದ್ರ (@Kannadigacentre) June 14, 2021

Ninnene report odta idde..

Accident is a silent corona 🥺🥺

And today a famous kannada actor #ಸಂಚಾರಿ_ವಿಜಯ್ is dead in an accident 😭😭

Vidhi enta krura...



RIP to your soul sir.... #SanchariVijay pic.twitter.com/pBSa8UVOX0 — TONY STANK GURIKAR (@MouneshGurikar1) June 14, 2021

Rip #sancharivijay

Please guys don't neglect when ever u drive please wear helmet 🙏

Life is very precious https://t.co/3AERVbNuDw — operalife (@coolunicorn452) June 14, 2021

Lesson from actor #SanchariVijay's sad incident. Always wear a helmet.



Front or back seat on the bike.

Half a km or 50 km drive.

Doesn't matter. — Kiran Kumar S (@KiranKS) June 14, 2021

Sanchari Vijay's accident

Reports of Sanchari Vijay’s death started surfacing on Monday afternoon after his brother Siddhesh Kumar stated that the doctors informed them about very ‘slim’ chances of his revival. He even went on to say that they would be donating his organs. However, a doctor was then quoted as saying, "Neurologically he is deeply unconscious and is showing signs of brain failure. The family had come forward and consented to organ donation keeping in view the current irreversible brain damage. We will follow the guidelines as per organ donation protocol".

The late actor met with an accident while riding pillion on a motorcycle with his friend Naveen. They had set out to buy medicines when their bike skidded in the rains and hit the pole at JP Nagar's 7th Phase. Naveen also suffered a leg fracture, while Vijay was taken for surgeries of the brain and leg at the hospital.

Though the actor marked his debut in 2011, he shot to fame with the 2015 release Naanu Avanalla...Avalu. He had bagged a National Award as well for his performance in the film. Later, he went on to star in Dasavala, Oggarane, Harivu, Killing Veerappan, and Nathicharami, among many others.

