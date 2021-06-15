Last Updated:

Kannada Actor Sanchari Vijay Passes Away; Kichcha Sudeepa, Meghana & Others Pay Tributes

National Award-winning Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay passed away on June 15. Several celebs and popular faces from the industry paid warm tributes to him.

Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay

IMAGE: ANI/ MEGHANA RAJ, KICHCHA SUDEEPA'S INSTAGRAM


National Award-winning Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay was hospitalised after being involved in a road accident on Friday. However, a few days after being in the hospital, he passed away on June 15, 2021, at 3:34 am; Apollo Hospital, Bengaluru, issued a statement. He was showing signs of brain failure, as per the medical bulletin issued by the hospital yesterday. As soon as the news about his demise surfaced on the internet, it sent shockwaves in the industry. Not only fans, but celebs and several popular faces from the entertainment fraternity paid their tributes to the Naanu Avanalla...Avalu star.

Celebs mourn Sanchari Vijay's death 

Actor Meghana Raj shared a picture of Vijay and wrote that he will always be remembered for how simple yet fantastic he was as an actor and human being. "God has been away too harsh, rest in peace friend," she added. She also shared a screenshot of his tweet which he had penned after the demise of her husband, Chiranjeevi Sarja.

Ambuli actor Sanam Shetty called it a piece of "very unfortunate news" and wished for Vijay's soul to rest in peace. Danish Sait and Kichcha Sudeepa also took to Twitter to share condolences for the actor. Danish remarked that Sanchari Vijay's contribution to cinema will live forever, whereas, Sudeepa wrote that it's disheartening to accept that Vijay breathed his last as he had met him a couple of times just before this lockdown. Kichcha added about how excited the actor was about his next film.

Film director and screenwriter Hemanth M Rao, Shivaji Surathkal actor Ramesh Aravind and Yuvarathnaa actor Puneeth Rajkumar also offered condolences. Harshika Poonacha wrote that she's still in shock as the late actor had called Bhuvann Ponnannaa two days back to arrange ration kits for a few underprivileged families. Samyuktha Hegde also penned a lengthy heartfelt note. 

Vijay made his debut with the 2011 Kannada film Rangappa Hogbitna. And ever since then, he has appeared in several films like Dasavala, Harivu, Oggarane, Killing Veerappan, NathicharamiSipaayi, among others. The actor bagged the Best Actor National Award for his performance in the 2015 movie titled Naanu Avanalla...Avalu.

IMAGE: ANI/ MEGHANA RAJ, KICHCHA SUDEEPA'S INSTAGRAM

