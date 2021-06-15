Kannada Actor Sanchari Vijay Passes Away; Kichcha Sudeepa, Meghana & Others Pay Tributes

National Award-winning Kannada actor Sanchari Vijay was hospitalised after being involved in a road accident on Friday. However, a few days after being in the hospital, he passed away on June 15, 2021, at 3:34 am; Apollo Hospital, Bengaluru, issued a statement. He was showing signs of brain failure, as per the medical bulletin issued by the hospital yesterday. As soon as the news about his demise surfaced on the internet, it sent shockwaves in the industry. Not only fans, but celebs and several popular faces from the entertainment fraternity paid their tributes to the Naanu Avanalla...Avalu star.

Celebs mourn Sanchari Vijay's death

Actor Meghana Raj shared a picture of Vijay and wrote that he will always be remembered for how simple yet fantastic he was as an actor and human being. "God has been away too harsh, rest in peace friend," she added. She also shared a screenshot of his tweet which he had penned after the demise of her husband, Chiranjeevi Sarja.

Ambuli actor Sanam Shetty called it a piece of "very unfortunate news" and wished for Vijay's soul to rest in peace. Danish Sait and Kichcha Sudeepa also took to Twitter to share condolences for the actor. Danish remarked that Sanchari Vijay's contribution to cinema will live forever, whereas, Sudeepa wrote that it's disheartening to accept that Vijay breathed his last as he had met him a couple of times just before this lockdown. Kichcha added about how excited the actor was about his next film.

Very unfortunate news about actor Sanchari Vijay. May his soul rest in peace. On Shanti 🙏 — Sanam Shetty (@ungalsanam) June 14, 2021

How unfortunate is this, I just saw an article saying he was in the ICU, and now I read this. My condolences to Mr. Sanchari Vijay’s family and friends. Rest in peace sir, your contribution to cinema will live forever. https://t.co/fTzzAGmusm — Danish Sait (@DanishSait) June 14, 2021

Very very disheartening to accept that Sanchari Vijay breathed his last.

Met him couple of times just bfr this lockdown,,,, all excited about his nxt film,, tats due for release.

Very sad.

Deepest Condolences to his family and friends.

RIP 🙏🏼 — Kichcha Sudeepa (@KicchaSudeep) June 14, 2021

Film director and screenwriter Hemanth M Rao, Shivaji Surathkal actor Ramesh Aravind and Yuvarathnaa actor Puneeth Rajkumar also offered condolences. Harshika Poonacha wrote that she's still in shock as the late actor had called Bhuvann Ponnannaa two days back to arrange ration kits for a few underprivileged families. Samyuktha Hegde also penned a lengthy heartfelt note.

Life is absolutely unbelievable, unpredictable, unfair.

I'm shook by this news and I don't know what to say.

I request the media houses to give time and space for his family to mourn his death

I'm sure you are in a better place now

May your soul Rest in Peace#RIPSanchariVijay — Samyuktha Hegde (@SamyukthaHegde) June 14, 2021

Gone too soon 😢

RIP @SanchariVijay 🙏

I'm still in a shock, He had called @BhuvannPonannaa 2 days back to arrange ration kits for few underprivileged families and today this news 😪

I wish this is not true 🥺#Ripsancharivijay pic.twitter.com/pPk3BdEXXb — Harshika Poonacha (@actressharshika) June 14, 2021

Heartbreaking news about #SanchariVijay. Thoughts and prayers with his family. 😔 pic.twitter.com/EOPrMV2rdN — Hemanth M Rao (@hemanthrao11) June 14, 2021

He is no more..But lives on !!!

Donating organs is such a noble way to say goodbye.Our prayers.

🙏🏻🙏🏻#SanchariVijay pic.twitter.com/Vjd4HpwTqe — Ramesh Aravind (@Ramesh_aravind) June 15, 2021

Gone too soon Sanchari Vijay, RIP. — Puneeth Rajkumar (@PuneethRajkumar) June 14, 2021

Vijay made his debut with the 2011 Kannada film Rangappa Hogbitna. And ever since then, he has appeared in several films like Dasavala, Harivu, Oggarane, Killing Veerappan, Nathicharami, Sipaayi, among others. The actor bagged the Best Actor National Award for his performance in the 2015 movie titled Naanu Avanalla...Avalu.

IMAGE: ANI/ MEGHANA RAJ, KICHCHA SUDEEPA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.