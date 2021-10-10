Kannada Actor Sathyajith Passes Away At 72 In Bengaluru; Final Rites Performed Today

Veteran Kannada actor, Sathyajith, passed away early on Sunday, October 10, at a private hospital in Bengaluru, following a serious illness for the past several months. The 72-year-old artist was getting treated at the Bowring Hospital's intensive Care Unit (ICU), however, he failed to respond to treatment. His final rites were performed today by his family members.

The actor was reportedly admitted to the hospital last week after suffering a heart stroke, in addition to other health-related issues. Reportedly, one of his legs was amputated because of gangrene. Sathyajith, whose real name is Syed Nizamuddin was a prominent figure in the Kannada industry, having acted in over 650 films. From the early 2000s, he was widely known for his antagonist roles. Some of his works include Shiva Mecchida Kannappa, Chaitrada Premanjali and Putnanja.

Taking to her Facebook handle, veteran actor Sumalatha Ambareesh mourned Sathyajith's death with a lengthy note alongside the actor's photos. "The departure of senior actor Sathyajith has caused a lot of pain. As an artist, he entertained his fans by acting in more than 650 films, including Mandayada Gandu. I pray that the family gets the strength to bear the pain.", she wrote. The actor was married to Sophia Begum and has two children. Their daughter Akthar Swaleha is a pilot by profession, whereas their son, Akash Jith is also an actor in the Kannada film industry. His death is also being mourned by several Kannada actors and technicians

More about Sathyajith's life

Syed Nizamuddin, known by his professional name Satyajit or Sathyajith, few of his early films include 1986's Ankush, Aruna Raag, Nyayakke Shikshe, Mr Raja, Anthima Theerpu, Thayigobba Karna, Shiva Mecchida Kannappa, Ranaranga, Nammoora Raja, Mahadasohi Sharana Basava, Bhoomi Thayane among others.

In the early 2000s, he gained prominence for helming antagonist titles. His later works include Minchu, Durgada Huli, Sathyameva Jayathe, Appu, Dhumm, Abhi, School-Master, Oriyardori Asal, Hero Nanalla, Aacharya, Swayam Krushi, Bhadra, Prince, Shravana, Kal Manja, Manasina Mathu, Ee Sanje, Kanteerava, Prem Adda, See U, Kranthiveera Sangolli Rayanna, Snehitharu. His most recent films were Jackson, Ranathanthra, Mahaveera Machideva, Virat and 2nd Half.

(IMAGE: TWITTER/ @SHARADASRINIDHI)