Kannada Actor Suraj Kumar's Leg Amputated After Road Accident: Reports

Kannada actor Suraj Kumar, also known as Dhruwan, was supposed to make his debut with the film Bhagwan Shri Krishna Paramanthma. Now he has reportedly met with a major road accident. The unfortunate incident took place on Saturday (June 24), as per media reports.

The Newsmaker

Suraj Kumar, son of film producer S A Srinivas, was riding his bike on the Mysuru-Gundluper highway near Begur when the accident took place. The nephew of Dr Rajkumar's wife, Paravathamma, was rushed to Manipal Hospital in Mysuru after sustaining a major injury on his right leg.

(A file photo of Suraj Kumar | Image: Dhruwan/Instagram)

Who's saying what

The accident took place around 4 pm on June 24 when the 24-year-old was on his way to Ooty from Mysuru on his bike. He reportedly lost control while trying to overtake a tractor, and his bike hit a tripper lorry. To save his life, the doctors had to amputate his leg. After the news of Suraj Kumar's accident broke out, Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar and his wife visited him at the hospital.

Meanwhile...

The actor was supposed to make his debut with Anup Anthony's film Bhagwan Shri Krishna Paramanthma, but it was shelved for some unknown reasons. He was working on a project, co-starring Oru Adaar Love actor Priya Prakash Varrier.