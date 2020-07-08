Kannada Actress Jayanthi Hospitalised In Bengaluru Over Breathing Issues

According to reports, the veteran Kannada actress, Kamala Kumari a.k.a Jayanthi has been hospitalized in Bengaluru. The actress reportedly complained of breathing problems yesterday and was hence rushed to a private hospital. Jayanthi’s health update was given by her son Krishna Kumar, who has said that the actress is now stable and is responding to treatment. As per reports, the Kannada actress is suffering from asthma and is being treated by Dr Sathish.

The actress was also subject to a mandatory Covid-19 test when she was admitted to the hospital. Fortunately, the test turned out to be negative. This news provided relief to Jayanthi's family and fans.

As per reports, the actress was also admitted to a hospital in 2018 as she suffered from breathing problems. Jayanthi was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit during this period of time which led to rumours of her death. However, her son defied the false rumours of her death. In an interview with a media portal, Jayanthi’s son Krishna Kumar had said that his mother had been suffering from asthma for 35 years. Further, he also said that his mother used an inhaler every day. As of date, Jayanthi’s age is 75.

This is the first time Jayanthi has been admitted after being discharged in 2018. As per reports, Jayanthi has been spending her lockdown with her son, Krishna Kumar. Further, she entertains herself by watching classic movies and by having virtual conversations with her old friends like B Saroja Devi, Thara, Hema Choudhary and Shruthi.

On the work front:

The veteran actress Jayanthi has had an extremely illustrious career in Kannada cinema. The actress has starred in nearly 500 films some of which have been critically acclaimed by critics. Jayanthi got her big break in the 1963 Kannada film, Jenu Goodu which was directed by the blockbuster Kannada director, Y. R. Swamy. The actress has also been critically acclaimed for Kannada films like Chandavalliya Thota and Miss Leelavathi. Further her Tamil films like Padagotti and Mugaraasi were quite successful at the box office as well. As of date, the actress has received seven Karnataka State Film Awards, four Best Actress awards and two Best Supporting Actress awards. Further, she has also received the President's Medal for Best Actress along with two Filmfare Awards for Best Actress.

Promo Image Source: Screengrab of twitter account @saraswathi1717

