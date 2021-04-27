Kannada Actress Shanaya Katwe Arrested In Brother's Murder Case, Chopped Body Found

Kannada actress Shanaya Katwe was reportedly arrested after her brother's mutilated body parts were found in Hubballi’s Devaragudihal forest area. The actress has been arrested by the Hubballi Rural police. According to reports, police officials have mentioned that Shanaya Katwe was involved in planning her brother Rakesh Katwe's gruesome murder along with one of the four accused of this murder.

Shanaya Katwe allegedly involved in her brother's murder

The names of the four accused are Niyazahemed Katigar (21), Tousif Channapur (21), Altaf Mulla (24), and Aman Giraniwale (19). According to various media reports, some part of the deceased was found in the forest of Devaragudihal while the remaining pieces of the body were found on Hubli and Gadag Road. Through the investigations, the police have been reportedly tried to figure out that Rakesh Katwe's sister, actress Shanaya Katwe was allegedly in love with one of the accused Niyazahemed Katigar. The deceased had opposed the affair and as a result, Katigar allegedly plotted his murder together with his sister. Shayana Katwe was arrested on April 22 and has been sent to judicial custody.

Reportedly, Rakesh Katwe was murdered at the same house on April 9 in Hubli where Shanaya had come for the promotion of her upcoming film Ondu Ghanteya Kathe. In the meantime, Niyazahemed and his partners allegedly murdered Rakesh, mutilated his body parts, and dumped him at different places.

The Kannada model-turned-actress made her debut in the Kannada film industry with the 2018 film Idam Premam Jeevanam, helmed by Raghavanka Prabhu. She was also seen in the recent adult comedy film Ondu Ghanteya Kathe, where she will be sharing the screen with Ajay Raj and Swathi Sharma.

(Image credit: Shanaya Katwe/ Facebook)