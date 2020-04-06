Kannada Comedian & Actor Bullet Prakash Dies At A Bengaluru Hospital

Sandalwood actor Bullet Prakash has breathed his last earlier on Monday at a hospital in Bangalore at the age of 42. The popular Kannada actor had been battling a liver infection which resulted in total failure of his organs. He had been on a ventilator for the past few days. The news of his critical health had surfaced online on Monday morning. The actor is survived by wife Manjula Prakash and their children.

Bullet Prakash had reportedly lost 35 kgs in the past five months which took a toll on his body as showed up as gastric related symptoms because of which he had been rushed to the hospital on March 31. As his condition started deteriorating, a series of issues started developing in his kidneys and liver which eventually resulted in fatal organ damage. Bullet Prakash’s passing away has been a big shock to the industry and as per reports, actor Duniya Vijay has immediately rushed to the hospital.

The deceased actor had joined Bharatiya Janta Party in 2015. He was nicknamed 'Bullet' as he appeared on a Royal Enfield Bullet in most of the movies he had been a part of. Bullet Prakash appeared in more than 300 movies and was very popular for his body language and appearance. He was a participant in the second season of the Kannada reality television show Bigg Boss.

Some of the hit Kannada films that he did included Mast Maja Maadi (2008), Aithalakkadi (2010), Mallikarjuna (2011) and Aryan (2014) among many others. He made his acting debut with the movie Dhruva in 2002 and had also appeared in other South Indian films. Mehabooba was the last Kannada film he appeared in. Bullet Prakash shared screen space with stars including Puneeth Rajkumar, Darshan, Shivarajkumar, Upendra and Sudeep Kiccha.

