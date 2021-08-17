Kannada Filmmaker Pawan Kumar Provides Health Update After Testing Positive For COVID

Lucia director Pawan Kumar took to his Instagram to share a health update with his fans after contracting COVID-19. The director is known for helming movies such as Lifeu Ishtene, U Turn, Kudi Yedamaithe and has also tried his hand at acting.

Pawan Kumar shares his 'beautiful lungs'

Taking to his Instagram, the 38-year-old director shared an X-Ray image of his lungs depicting the spread of COVID-19. Describing the image as 'a picture of my beautiful lungs', He continued,

"It's currently hosting an unwelcomed guest called SARS CoV 2. The lungs and the rest of me have been putting up quite a strong fight to throw this guest out and will get to the end of it in about 14 days. I am doing fine otherwise, locked up in a room and sleeping most of the time".

He did not miss the opportunity to thank his wife Sowmya Jaganmurthy, whom he married in 2010, for taking care of him. He wrote, 'A huge huge huge shoutout to @sowmya_jaganmurthy for being such an awesome caregiver'.

Replying to his caption, Sowmya Jaganmurthy cheekily commented 'Where’s your heart?' under the post. Several fans wished the director a speedy recovery and asked him to take care of himself.

More on Pawan Kumar's movies

Predominantly known for helming Kannada movies, his 2013 psychological thriller titled Lucia became a turning point in his career. Hailing from a theatrical background, the artist is also appreciated for writing Manasaare and Pancharangi. Pawan Kumar has also appeared in several movies such as Mr. Garagasa, Inthi Ninna Preethiya, Kudi Yedamaithe and Alidu Ulidavaru. He is all set to appear in the upcoming romantic comedy titled Gaalipata 2.

The artist has also been conferred with several notable accolades throughout his career. He was awarded the 59th Filmfare Awards South, and Bangalore Times Film Awards in the Best Director category for Lifeu Ishtene, his directorial debut. He was recognised in the 61st Filmfare Awards South, London Indian Film Festival 2013 and 3rd SIIMA Awards for Lucia.

Pawan also holds a production house named Pawan Kumar Films. Pawan also gave a free online workshop on YouTube during the lockdown.

Image Credits: Pawan Kumar's Instagram

