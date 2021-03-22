Kannada Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar Entices Fans With 'Yuvarathnaa' Trailer: Watch

Kannada Power Star Puneeth Rajkumar finally unveiled the trailer of his upcoming action-packed film Yuvarathnaa on Sunday, March 21. The actor took to his Twitter space to release the Yuvarathnaa trailer in both Telugu and Kannada languages. Ever since the trailer of the film has surfaced online, it has piqued the anticipation of the viewers to a whole new level.

About Yuvarathnaa trailer

The trailer of the film is set up against the backdrop of an educational institution. The lead actor Puneeth Rajkumar in his macho dual avatar can be heard saying, “Education is not a business, it is a service”. The trailer explores the loopholes in the education system and highlights relevant social issues revolving around the abuse of power and corrupt educational officials.

To put an end to it, Puneeth takes it on himself to stop the malpractices happening around. He can be seen essaying two vivid roles. One traces his life as a student and the other journey sees him as police officer Annamalai whose swag and one-liners have completely enticed the viewers. South Indian actor Sayyeshaa plays the lady love of Puneeth Rajkumar and glimpses of the duo grooving on a romantic number are also shown in the trailer.

Actor Prakash Raj can also be seen essaying the crucial role of a college dean who extends his support to Puneeth, who wants to put an end to the corruption that exists in the education system. From Donation to NCB being involved, the plot of Yuvarathnaa appears to be a promising one. Check out the trailer release announcement shared by the Kannada Power Star below:

A look at fans reactions to Yuvarathnaa trailer

Upon watching the trailer of the film, fans of the Kannada Power Star have gone gaga over it. While some hailed the film as a massive hit already, others went on to explain how desperately they were waiting to see its teaser. Here’s taking a quick look at how fans are reacting online:

Massive trailer nodidmele expectations double aytu #YuvarathnaaTrailer — à²…à²ªà³à²ªà³ à²•à²¨à³à²¨à²¡à²¿à²— (Shimoga AppuFans) (@ShimogaAppu) March 20, 2021

All The Best Bro...Definitely It's A Blockbuster ðŸ’¥ðŸ’¥ — âš“...A1 ðŸŒŸ (@SK_Tarock) March 20, 2021

Waiting from Long time sir.........à²†à²¦à²°à²¦ à²¸à³à²µà²¾à²—à²¤ à²¨à²®à³à²® à²œà²¿à²²à³à²²à³†à²—à³†........à²¶à²°à²£à²° à²¨à²¾à²¡à³ à²•à²²à²¬à³à²°à²—à²¿ — Kashinath Navalkar (@KNavalkar) March 20, 2021

Amazing Fight and act Sir..... Love you Boss............ Welcome to my Dist Gulbarga........i am evergreen fan of you sir.........Jai Yuvaratnaa — Kashinath Navalkar (@KNavalkar) March 20, 2021

Power packed trailer BossðŸ‘ðŸ‘ðŸ’“

E Tara mass trailer gene istu divasa kaaytaa idaddu — Prabhakar (@Prabhak19200796) March 20, 2021

Helmed by Santhosh Ananddram, Yuvarathnaa is bankrolled by Vijay Kiragandur under the banner of Hombale Films. The movie also features Sonu Gowda and Dhananjay essaying pivotal roles. Yuvarathnaa is all set to hit the cinema theatres on April 1, 2021.

(Image Credit: Still from Yuvarathnaa trailer)