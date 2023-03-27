Kannada Producer Prashanth Sambargi Apologises For Derogatory Tweets

Kannada producer Prashanth Sambargi faced backlash over his alleged tweets about former Chief Minister of Karnataka, HD Deve Gowda, and his son HD Kumaraswamy. However, Prashanth took down the tweets he shared and issued an apology.

The Kannada producer wrote in his message, "I am sorry and apologetic to one of my recent post which is read out of context. The purpose of the message was an example. I apologize and regret the post. I respect our ex pm and vokkaliga community. The post is deleted and is regretfully."

ನನ್ನ ತಂದೆ ಸಮಾನರಾದ Shri ದೇವೆಗೌಡ್ರ ಬಗ್ಗೆ ನನಗೆ ಅಪಾರವಾದ ಗೌರವ ಇದೆ. ನಾನು ಒಂದು ಉದಾರಣೆಯಾಗಿ ದೇವೆ ಗೌಡ ಎಂದು ಹೆಸರನ್ನು ಬಳಸಿದೆ ಹೊರತು ಯಾವುದೇ ದುರುದ್ವೇಷ ವಿರಲಿಲ್ಲ

ಇದು ಯಾವುದೇ ರೀತಿಯಲ್ಲೂ ಅವರ ಗೌರವಕ್ಕೆ ಚುತ್ತಿ ತರಲು ಬಳಸಲಿಲ್ಲ. ಇದರಿಂದ ಯಾರಿಗಾದರೂ ಅಸಮಾಧಾನವಾಗಿದ್ದರೆ ನನ್ನ ಕಳ ಕಳಿಯ ಕ್ಷಮೆ ವಿರಲಿ#sorry — Veera Prashanth Sambargi (@vip_sambaragi) March 25, 2023

Complaint filed against Prashanth Sambargi

Prashanth Sambargi allegedly put out some offensive tweets against the former Karnataka CM HD Deve Gowda, his son, and the Vokkaliga community. The producer was slammed and a complaint was filed against him. The Cyber Crime Police was reportedly asked to take some action in the matter, following which the tweets were taken down. AP Ranganath, the legal wing state president, filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime department and pressed on legal action against Prashanth.

Who is Prashanth Sambargi?

Prashanth Sambargi is a social activist, businessman and film producer. He rose to fame after he participated in a Kannada reality show. He also worked as an advertising agent and did brand building for various films. Apart from that, he was the media manager of actor Arjun Sarja.

For those unversed, he also featured in the music video of song Belesona Kannada that featured CT Ravi and other Kannada actors including Jayram Karthik, Komal Kumar, and Dharma Keerthiraj. In 2019, he also sang a song Modi Geluvu.