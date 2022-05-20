Kannada Star Sanjjanaa Galrani Welcomes Baby Boy With Hubby Azeez Pasha

Kannada actor Sanjjanaa Galrani recently welcomed her first child, a boy, with her husband Azeez Pasha. The actor announced her pregnancy in January, earlier this month, and since then has been keeping her fans updated about her outs and about. As she was blessed with her baby boy, the actor's doctor shared the news with a selfie with the new mom.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Sanjjanaa Galrani recently reshared a picture posted by her doctor. In the photo, the actor could be seen resting on a hospital bed and smiling looking at the camera while her doctor took a selfie. Sharing the photo, she wrote, "Congratulations. It's a baby boy." As the actor reshared the story, her fans, friends and family showered her with love. They sent her their best wishes as she embarked on a new chapter of her life.

Sanjjanaa Galrani on starting a family at 35

Sanjana Galrani has been in the film industry for the past 17 years as she made her debut with the 2005 Telugu film Soggadu. After a career filled with various projects, controversies and fame in the showbiz, the actor tied the knot to Dr Azeez Pasha in a private ceremony. As the actor turned 35, she took the decision to become a mother.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Sanjjanaa Galrani opened up on deciding to start a family at 35. She shared a beautiful photo of her flaunting her baby bump and wrote, "Life becomes Diffrent & difficult when we look at embracing parent hood after being in the showbizz for a span of 18 years almost .. in the start a actress has to put her own career, body, fitness regime, physical appearance & her own life in the back burner. (sic)"

She further penned, "Having done more than 50 films, several tv shows..attending events, inaugurations in all 4 south languages travelling both nationally and internationally all the time with one leg on earth and another in the flight with 10-15 flights and 3-4 Diffrent cities in one given month came to me naturally all these years…I have been shuttling b/w different cities & living out of a suitcase from the age of 18 (sic)".

She further opened up about how pregnancy has been treating her and wrote, "Followed by it was high time I started my family life as now im 35..There fore understanding how many different difficult situations im going through in the last 2 years…it has been a significant challenge to just withdraw & the life style change I initially went through also use to put me into downers..the craving for me to travel & film had only increased…as much as im also suffering with a acute lower back pain issue simultaneously because of a 18 kilo weight gain (sic)".

The actor also expressed her excitement on become a mother. She penned how she has been enjoying her baby showers in the last month of her pregnancy period.

(Image: @sanjjanaagalrani/Instagram)