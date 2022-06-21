Kannada Star Swathi Sathish's Swollen Face Picture Goes Viral After Botched-up Root Canal

In a case of a simple medical procedure gone wrong, a Sandalwood actor Swathi Sathish got a temporary disfigured face after the procedure. A root canal surgery left the young actor with a terribly swollen face and the pictures of the same have gone viral on social media.

The Kannada actor appears unrecognizable as the standard surgery at a Dentist left the right side of her face disfigured. While swelling is a normal side effect of such a procedure, Sathish's photos have sparked concern for her health online.

Swathi Sathish gets disfigured face after root canal surgery goes wrong

As per a report from Hindustan Times, the Kannada actor opened up about the botched surgery. The treatment was done at Oryx Dental Multispeciality Dental Centre on May 28, 2022. As per the outlet, the actor is currently recovering, however, the road to complete healing and normalcy is still far away.

The actor revealed that it has been 23 days since she felt a sensation on her lips and stated that she 'can’t smile perfectly'.

The actor told the outlet that her current doctors have estimated 'another two weeks or a month' to get back to full health. She also claimed that the root canal was left incomplete due to the extreme swelling. Moreover, she also alleged that the doctor at the clinic made a mistake during the surgery.

The actor claimed that she was injected with 'sodium hypochlorite' followed by 'anaesthesia'. Sathish stated that she came to know that the 'anaesthesia goes first and then the sodium hypochlorite' upon getting a second opinion.

On the other hand, Dr Dhananjay Sanjay, the owner of the above-mentioned clinic, told Hindustan Times that he has photographic proof of the Kannada actor doing completely fine. He also claimed that the photos of her disfigured face were old, dating back to the first or second-day post the surgery. He also claimed to have video graphics of the surgery to show that it was done correctly.

However, he admitted that the sodium hypochlorite may be leaked into the soft tissues nearby causing inflammation — a common occurrence during the procedure. Furthermore, he claimed that medications and anti-biotics were provided to Swathi Sathish to deal with the inflammation and added, ''She may have been stressed or panicked at the moment, but we could not help her because she wasn’t ready to accept our help.''

Additionally, Dr. Sanjay revealed that the actor asked for monetary compensation of ₹40,000 which they denied resulting in her going public with the incident 23 days post the surgery. He also revealed that he offered a medical certificate to the actor after the latter complained about losing her job which was turned down as well. He further claimed that the actor 'publicly asked people to downrate my clinic on Google'.

He also claimed to suffer mentally because of the ordeal and would resort to taking legal actions should Sathish decide to do the same. On the other hand, Swathi Sathish told the outlet that she lost her job along with offers for modelling, series and films.

Image: Twitter