Kannada TV Actor Soujanya Commits Suicide; Leaves Note Quoting Health Issues

On Thursday, Kannada television actor Soujanya allegedly died by suicide in her apartment in Kumbalgodu in Bengaluru, reported the news agency, ANI. According to the report, the actor hung herself to death. The local police also found a suicide note in her room. The initial reports suggest that the police have been trying to find more reasons in her personal life.

She hanged herself to death inside her apartment. Police have registered a case and an investigation is underway. A death note was also found: SP Ramanagara District pic.twitter.com/YT60B6aSiK — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2021

The report suggests that the local police have registered a case and an investigation is underway. SP Ramanagara District stated a death note was also found in her room. Reportedly, the late budding actor has left behind a four-page suicide note apologising for taking the extreme step. She also cited that the health issues were 'killing' her and that her mental state was not good.

Her note read, "I am only responsible for this...so family, please forgive me...I had promised I'll never do such stupid thing in my life but I had no option. I was totally killed inside. Day by day, I was going so low. I never seen me before like before."

Soujanya has appeared in several television serials and films like Chaukattu Fun and Nanobbne Olleyavnu. The news of the 25-year-old actor comes as a shock to the Kannada entertainment industry as they already witnessed the suicide of actor Jayashree Ramaiah recently who claimed of suffering from mental issues due to her struggle in the industry. Bigg Boss Kannada fame Chaitra Kotoor, too, attempted suicide earlier this year.

