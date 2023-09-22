Kannur Squad: Mammootty Starrer Investigative Thriller Film Locks A Release Date

The makers of the Malayalam-language investigative thriller film Kannur Squad have locked a release date for their film. The film starring Mammootty as the main lead will release in theatres on September 28. The announcement was made by the actor on his social media handles.

3 things you need to know

Kannur Squad has been directed by Roby Varghese Raj.

It was written by Muhammad Shafi and Rony David Raj.

Mammootty has also produced the film himself.

Mammootty's film gets a release date

Mammootty took to his social media handles and announced that his film would hit the big screens on September 28. The movie has also been provided a U/A certificate. Sharing the news, the actor wrote, "#KannurSquad In Cinemas from September 28." The movie is produced under the actor's banner Mammootty Kampany and will mark the directorial debut of cinematographer Roby Varghese Raj.

(Mammootty's film Kannur Squad gets a release date ahead of its premiere in theatres | Image: X)

Team of cops embark on a chase in Kannur Squad

In Kannur Squad's trailer, Mammootty was seen playing the character of an ASI. He further receives a case that requires a lot of effort from him and his squad. Being the team lead on the investigation, he goes undercover to nab the miscreants in the act while fighting their illegal practices. The official synopsis for the film reads, "The gripping saga of a police officer and his team, their challenging journey to nab a criminal gang across the country. Further, it shows how he leads his team towards triumph, amidst professional uncertainties in this gripping drama." The film also features Sunny Wayne, Kishore, Rony David Raj, Azeez Nedumangad, Sarath Sabha, and others in prominent roles. The story of the film is written by Muhammed Shafi with music scored by Sushin Shyam.