Kantara Is Actually Part 2; Rishab Shetty Confirms Prequel Expected Next Year

Actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty finally shared some updates about the highly-anticipated film Kantara 2. He recently attended the 100-day success celebration of Kantara where he disclosed that the movie will hit theaters globally in 2024. Shetty also revealed that the next part will be a prequel and not a sequel.

According to him, the next part of the movie will be based on an event that happened many years ago. The film will also witness the background of the deity. The actor-filmmaker also confirmed that the scripting of the film has started.

Rishab announced, "We thank the audience for their immense love and support for Kantara. With the blessing of almighty Daiva, the film has successfully completed 100 days and I would like to take this opportunity to announce the prequel of the film."

"What you have seen is actually Part 2, Part 1 will come next year. The idea came to my mind while I was shooting for Kantara. It is because the history of Kantara has more depth to it. Currently, we are in the middle of digging into more details. As the research is still underway, it would be very early to reveal details about the film", he added.

More about Kantara

Rishab Shetty's Kantara became the second-highest Kannada-grossing film of 2022 and collected over Rs. 400 crores globally. The storyline revolves around the regional dance form named Bhoota Kola. Shetty played the double role in the movie. Kantara also stars Sapthami Gowda, Kishore, Achyuth Kumar, Pramod Shetty, Prakash Tuminad, Naveen D Padil in key roles.