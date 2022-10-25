'Kantara' Makers Accused Of Plagiarising Song; Thaikkudam Bridge To Seek Legal Action

Kannada action thriller Kantara has landed in controversy after a Kerala Band named 'Thaikkudam Bridge' accused the makers of plagiarism. The band claimed that the film's Varaha Roopam track is a copy of its song Navarasam, adding that there are unavoidable similarities between the two which points to infringement of copyright laws. The band added that the song has been propagated as an 'original piece of work' by Kantara's creative team, with no acknowledgement of their rights.

Kantara makers accused by Kerala band of plagiarising their song Navarasam

Taking to their social media handle, Thaikkudam Bridge members penned a long message levelling plagiarism accusations at Kantara makers. They wrote, "From our and our partners standpoint, we would like our listeners to know that Thaikkudam Bridge is in no way or form affiliated with "Kantara". The unavoidable similarities between our IP "Navarasam" and "Varaha Roopam" in terms of audio is, therefore, a blatant infringement of copyright laws."

The statement continued, "From our standpoint the line between "Inspired" and "Plagiarized" is distinct and indisputable and therefore we will be seeking legal action against the creative team responsible for this. There has been no acknowledgement of our rights over the content and the song is propagated as an Original piece of work by the movie's creative team."

They lastly urged their supporters to spread the word about the same, adding that other artists should also stand up and speak up for protecting music copyrights.

In the comments section, netizens also echoed the band's opinion and pointed out the similarities. One user wrote, "As much as I loved that song, it felt like listening to a different version of Navarasam itself," while another mentioned, "Omg. Just listened to it. Blatant rip-off. The verses. The solo and the drum March rhythm too."

For the unversed, Kantara has been written and directed by Rishab Shetty, who also starred in it.

