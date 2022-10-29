Court Bars 'Kantara' Makers From Playing 'Varaha Roopam' In Theatres And OTT

Kannada film Kantara has been stealing the spotlight due to multiple reasons and the recent being the plagiarism row. The lawsuit filed by the popular Malayalam music band, Thaikkudam Bridge, suggests that the song Varaha Roopam was plagiarised. A part of the lawsuit, suggests the makers stop playing the song in the theatres.

After the legal action, the Kozhikode sessions court issued an order on Friday, October 28, which has now become a major turning point in the Kantara plagiarism row. As per Pinkvilla reports, the court has directed the makers of Kantara to stop playing the controversial Varaha Roopam song in the theatres.

Court directs Kantara makers to stop playing Varaha Roopam song

The Kozhikode sessions court issued an injunction barring the makers from playing the song, after receiving a plagiarism lawsuit from the popular Malayalam music band, Thaikkudam Bridge. Other than theatres, the song is also barred from all the major streaming platforms.

For those unaware, the popular band had earlier stated that they will go the legal way against the team of Kantara as they accused them of copying their song, Navarasa. Now, the decision by the court was shared by the band Thaikkudam Bridge on their official Instagram page. The band revealed that the Kozhikode sessions issued an injunction order against playing Varaha Roopam on theatres and streaming platforms, on the ground of copyright infringement.

"The Principal District and Sessions Judge, Kozhikode has injuncted the producer, director, music composer, Amazon, YouTube, Spotify, Wynk Music, Jiosavan, and others from playing the song Varaaha Roopam in the film Kantara without the permission of Thaikudam Bridge," the statement by the band on Instagram read.

The song from the film Kantara became a talking point and subject of controversy after Thaikkudam Bridge alleged that the song Varaha Roopam is copied from the popular number Navarasa. The band's allegations were backed by many film industry members and music lovers, who declared their support for Thaikkudam Bridge on social media. Contrary to the allegations made by the band, the makers claimed that both songs are similar because they are based on the same raga.

IMAGE: Instagram/rishabshettyofficial