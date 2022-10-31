'Kantara' Star Rishab Shetty Rejects Films' Hindi Remake, 'No Actor Can Play Shiva'

Director Rishab Shetty has managed to win the hearts of fans with the release of his latest Kannada outing Kantara. The film which focuses on one village in coastal Karnataka and how the Daiva Narthaka tale of the land is woven into the man-nature conflict of the region has become a sleeper hit while beating several Bollywood films.

During the filmmaker-actor's recent conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Rishab was asked which Bollywood actor would be able to reprise his role if the film were to be remade in Hindi. While keeping his word, the director dismissed the question by claiming that no one can portray his role in the Hindi remake.

Kantara director Rishab Shetty on film's Hindi remake

“I don’t know. I can’t think of anyone because I don’t know how I would explain this to another actor. I am emotionally connected to the Daiva Kola sequence. I can’t even explain how I did it myself because it’s an emotional and spiritual journey. You have to believe in it. We have seen all this since we were kids," Shetty told Kannan.

Having said that, Shetty further clarified that by saying the above lines, he did not mean to demean or underestimate the talent in Bollywood. He had his own reasons and even mentioned how Bollywood comprises some amazing talents, but he could not imagine anyone playing the lead Kaadubettu Shiva in Kantara. "There are a lot of good actors here, but this character of Shiva, I can’t imagine anyone playing it,” he added.

The film which has set the cash registers ringing ever since it hit the theatres, was originally released in Kannada. The initial positive reaction to the film across India led the makers to release dubbed versions in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam two weeks later.

Recently, superstar Rajinikanth hailed the film and shared a glorious review of the film. “The unknown is more than the known, no one could have said this better in cinema than @hombalefilms #KantaraMovie you gave me goosebumps @shetty_rishab Rishab hats off to you as a writer, director, and actor. Congrats to the whole cast and crew of this masterpiece in Indian cinema."

IMAGE: Instagram/rishabshettyofficial