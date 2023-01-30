'Kantara' Star Rishab Shetty Says His 'wildest Dreams' Have Come To Life; 'Who Knew...'

Rishab Shetty, who is basking in the success of his film 'Kantara; recently spoke about his wildest dream coming to life. The actor-director on Sunday shared a set of fan-made pictures of him using Artificial intelligence on his Instagram handle. In the pictures, he could be seen in many unseen avatars including that of a Ravana and a few other pictures depicted the characters of Baahubali and KGF's Adheera.

Sharing the pictures, the 'Kantara' star wrote, "Who knew technology could bring my wildest dreams to life?" In Kannada, he also tagged and thanked his fan for these beautiful AI renders.

Soon after the actor shared these pictures on his Instagram handle, his fans flooded his comment section with many suggestions. Many of them expressed their desire to see the actor in a period drama and asked him to do 'pouranik' (ancient) stories.

Others praised the actor for his film 'Kantara.' Most of the comments were in the actor's local language, Kannada.

Check out the actor's post here:

More about Rishab Shetty

Rishab Shetty, who was already a well-known actor and filmmaker in the state of Karnataka with films like 'Kirik Party' and 'Bell Bottom', rose to fame across India and abroad with his September release 'Kantara'. Rishab Shetty was the writer, director and actor in the film.

'Kantara' was made with a budget of Rs 16 crore under the banner of Hombale Films. Upon its release in September, with good word of mouth, the film was released in other languages including Hindi and earned over Rs 400 crore worldwide.

The film also made it to the Oscars contender list, but couldn't bag a nomination. The makers of 'Kantara' have also announced a prequel to the film, which is reportedly in making.

Rishab Shetty reportedly is working on the film's script and is currently in the coastal region of Karnataka to do research for his film.

'Kantara' is based on Bhoota Kola - a ritual dance prevalent among the Hindus of Tulu Nadu.

