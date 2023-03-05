Kantara Star Sapthami Gowda Shares No-makeup Look With Acne Patch; Photo Goes Viral

Kantara actor Sapthami Gowda went viral on social media on Saturday (March 4) when the actress posted a set of ictures of herself without makeup and wearing an acne patch. Sapthami took to her Instagram handle to share the natural selfies and wrote, “Sleepy eyes and Acne patch.”

In the shared images, Sapthami can be seen sporting a casual look and no makeup. The 26-year-old actress donned a black patterned t-shirt and kept her wavy hair open for the pictures. A pimple is even visible on her cheek but Sapthami did not try to cover the zit as she posed for the camera.

Check out the photo here:

On the work front, Sapthami Gowda had multiple film proposals after the success of Kantara. The actress will soon make her Bollywood debut in Vivek Agnihotri’s The Vaccine War, co-starring Anupam Kher. Sapthami shared the news with her fans through her Twitter handle on January 13.

More about The Vaccine War

The Vaccine War was announced by Vivek Agnihotri last year, who expressed his enthusiasm for the undertaking. The first look poster featured the tagline "A war you didn't know you fought. And won". Anupam Kher, Nana Patekar and Divya Seth are the actors in the movie. Sapthami joined the rest of the cast in the filming at their Hyderabad schedule.

The film is based on Indian scientists and the people who have sacrificed their day and night for over two years to develop corona vaccine. The Vaccine War will release in multiple languages including Hindi, English, Bangla, Punjabi, Bhojpuri, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Gujarati and Marathi in August.