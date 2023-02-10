Kantara Survives Varaha Roopam Cut For Now As Supreme Court Stays Kerala HC Condition 

Kantara, the Kannada film that released in September last year and drew nationwide audiences, can keep playing the song Varaha Roopam in theatres and OTT for now, and director Rishab Shetty and producer Vijay Kirgandur will remain eligible for anticipatory bail.

This is because, the Supreme Court, on Friday, stayed the condition laid down by the Kerala High Court to not use the song if the producer and director sought to remain eligible for anticipatory bail.

A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud, Justice PS Narasimha and Justice JB Pardiwala passed the order.

Why is Varaha Roopam in contention?

Thaikkudam Bridge and Mathrubhumi Printing and Publishing Co. Ltd had lodged a complaint with the Kozhikode police that the song Varaha Roopam in Kantara is a plagiarised version of Navarasam, a song created by them and whose copyright they hold. Kantara director Rishab Shetty and producer Vijay Kirgandur were charged under Section 63 of the Copyright Act of 1957.

What did the Kerala High Court say?

The Kerala High Court, on February 8, granted anticipatory bail to Rishab Shetty and Vijay Kirgandur laying out five conditions and asking the accused to surrender before the investigating officer on February 12 and 13 between 10 am and 1 pm for interrogation.

The fifth of the five conditions laid out by the Kerala HC was that the film could not feature the song Varaha Roopam in theatres or OTT until an interim order or final order after addressing infringement of copyright in this matter is passed by a competent civil court.

How did the Supreme Court respond?

The Supreme Court bench, led by CJI DY Chandrachud, observed that copyright issues cannot be decided in an anticipatory bail application. The SC issued notice on the petition and stayed the fifth of the five conditions laid down by the Kerala High Court that restrained the playing of the Varaha Roopam song.