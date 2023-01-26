Kantara's Rishab Shetty Says Indian Films Should Focus On Stories Coming From Our Culture

On the occasion of India's 74th Republic Day, Kantara’s director-actor Rishab Shetty joined Republic TV's special show, 'Proud To Be Indian,' and spoke about films and how it serves as a medium to showcase Indian culture.

Shetty recently saw the commercial and critical success of ‘Kantara’, a project he directed and acted in. The star said that while big projects and tropes have their relevance, having a story that resonates with the audience on a sentimental level is also important.

Rishab Shetty on the importance of Indian storytelling

During the chat, Rishab Shetty said Indian films should focus on stories coming from our culture and folklore. The star urged that the new generation of Indians should know about stories from the fringes of our country's villages and culture.

Rishab Shetty told Republic TV in Hindi, which roughly translates to this: “Stories from our culture, which are only found in our villages, are what we need to express and present to the audience. Similarly, the kids who are part of the new generation should also learn about Indian culture and heritage from the stories we choose to tell via Indian cinema.”

Rishab Shetty says all Indians are the same

While speaking about ‘Kantara’, the star said that he wanted the film to be in Kannada and that’s how he released it. He added that through word-of-mouth, ‘Kantara’ became a pan-India film and it found nationwide success. Thereafter, the film was dubbed and released in other languages including Hindi.

Furthermore, speaking about the underlying elements of being Indian, he said at the core all of us are the same despite there being differences in terms of habits and way of living.

He said, “Kantara is a story from the coastal land of Mangalore, Karnataka, but every village in India has similar stories, rituals, and belief systems. We all are the same, but we are different in our way of life. Maybe our customs, language, behaviour, and food culture are different. However, our core is the same, and that’s what the audiences connect to.”

Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara' was among the 301 films that had qualified to be on the Oscars reminder list. The film, which was made on a humble budget of Rs 16 crore, collected a humongous Rs 400 crore globally. Apart from commercial success, 'Kantara' also received critical acclaim both in India and internationally.