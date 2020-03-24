Kapali Mohan, Noted Kannada Film Producer, Commits Suicide

Kannada businessman and film producer who is also popularly known as Kapali Mohan has reportedly committed suicide in Bengaluru. Kapali Mohan was 59 years old. As per reports, he committed suicide by hanging himself in a hotel room which is situated near Peenya. The police have registered his unnatural death and are further investigating the same.

A video that is doing rounds on social media claims that Kapali Mohan had acquired a tender for a bus stop in Peenya. The video reveals that he was the highest bidder of the tender. However, the bus stop reportedly has not yet been made operational yet.

ALSO READ | Rajasthan Man Kills Wife, Commits Suicide Over Suspected Affair

Due to the bus stop not being made operational by officials, the film producer and businessman Kapali Mohan had been suffering from a major financial crisis. The video also suggests that the producer had lost all his properties. Kapali Mohan can also be seen saying that he had also been unable to repay the loans that he took from several banks.

The video further features Kapali Mohan urging and requesting Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and deputy Chief Minister Laxman Savadi to look into the matter. He was seen asking the officials to intervene in the matter, seeking justice for himself. It is reported that his financial crisis made him take this extreme step.

ALSO READ | 25-year-old Commits Suicide By Jumping In Front Of Train In UP's Muzaffarnagar

Police official’s inquiry reportedly revealed that Kapali Mohan was staying in the hotel for the past two days. The incident was brought into light when the hotel staff went near his room and knocked on the door. When they did not get any response, they reportedly broke the door and found his body.

Kapali Mohan was a resident of Sadashivanagar. Apart from being a noted film producer, he was reportedly very close to Dr Rajkumar’s family. Kapali Mohan has also reportedly made special appearances in a few movies.

ALSO READ | 'Corruption' Reached Peak In UP In 3 Years; 65 Farmers Committed Suicide In Mahoba: Akhilesh

ALSO READ | EXCLUSIVE: Hardly Suicidal, Arrested IMA Scam Kingpin Mansoor Khan Was Working On Business Plans In Dubai

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.