Karan Deol, Drisha Acharya Wedding Reception: Suniel Shetty, Jackie Shroff, Others Arrive

Karan Deol and Drisha Acharya are now husband and wife. The couple held a star-studded wedding reception in Mumbai on the night of their wedding day (June 18).
Much like other wedding festivities, the reception was also a full family affair for the Deol clan. Actor Bobby Deol arrived at the celebration and posed with his son Aryaman Deol.
Bobby Deol also posed for the Shutterbugs with his family. His wife Tanya also joined the celebrations to bless the newlyweds.
Abhay Deol also arrived at the wedding reception of Karan and Drisha. The actor looked dapper in blue ethnic attire.
Veteran actor Dharmendra has been in the headline for all the wedding functions of his grandson. The actor took part in the reception and greeted the media with a warm smile.
Dharmendra also posed with his old friend Shatrughan Sinha at the wedding reception of his grandson.
Anupam Kher also joined the celebrations and arrived to wish the newlyweds. The actor donned a classic black and white tuxedo.
Jackie Shroff also arrived at the wedding reception. The actor donned his classic style for the event.
Alanna Pandey's mother Diane Pandey was also invited to the wedding reception of Karan Deol. She posed with her son Ahaan Panday.
Parents-to-be Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta also arrived at the wedding reception. The actor was recently seen in the film Adipurush.