'Karnan': Dhanush starrer releases on OTT, fans calls it 'one of the most powerful movies'

Superstar actor Dhanush’s latest released film Karnan has been one of the most highly-anticipated Tamil films this year. The film that was released theatrically in April, released on the OTT platform on May 14 for a wide variety of audiences. Fans, who were eagerly waiting to watch their favourite actor on the screen after a long time, were thrilled after it streamed on Amazon Prime. Netizens took to Twitter and shared their excitement about the same and compared Dhanush’s acting skills with that of his earlier films while praising his performance.

Fans pour in love for Karnan

The plot of Karnan focuses on a young man who fights for the rights of his village, which has been marginalised for many years. Dhanush has played the lead titular character of Karnan in this movie. It also stars other known actors such as Yogi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam, Rajisha Vijayan, and more. The film has been written and directed by Mari Selvaraj. One of the netizens hailed the actor for his titular role and called the film a ‘cult classic’ one. Another user was impressed by Dhanush’s acting and saluted his powerful role. A third user echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “#Karnan Good Movie..As expected @dhanushkraja Never disappoints his Audience.” Another Twitter user chimed in and expressed his delight in watching such a great film after a long time.

#karnan : a cult classic from #Dhanush .. SPEECHLESS !! What a performance national award waiting for @dhanushkraja , @mari_selvaraj brilliant direction !! GOOSEBUMPS STUFF !! Terrific screenplay and narration , brilliant cinematography !! #KarnanOnPrime the best film of 2021 . — Girish Nehru 🇮🇳 (@GirishNehru) May 13, 2021

Massive respect 🙏🏻 one of the most powerful movies I have seen in my life, Karnan. ☀️ Thank you.@dhanushkraja @theVcreations @mari_selvaraj @Music_Santhosh — Madan Gowri (@madan3) May 14, 2021

*_KARNAN_

ONE OF THE BEST CINEMA of the year.

Story, Screenplay, Background Score, Casting, Direction, acting ,everything outstanding.

👌👍do not miss it ... — Dr Prayag H.S (@prayaghs) May 14, 2021

The official Twitter handle of Amazon Prime Video had shared a video from the film and had informed about it streaming digitally. After the phenomenal success of Pariyerum Perumal (2018), Mari Selvaraj delivered yet another film that talks about the problems faced by oppressed class people. Unlike Pariyerum Perumal, Karnan's treatment largely differed in terms of picturisation of catharsis. The film had a great theatrical run and collected well at the box office. Dhanush's performance as Karnan received accolades from the fans and critics. The film had released after Dhanush was announced the Best actor, by the 67th National Film Awards jury, for Asuran (2019) directed by Vetri Maaran.

(Image credit: SELVA_RK/Instagram)

