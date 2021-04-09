Last Updated:

Karnan Review: Fans Laud The Movie, Say "Dhanush Is In Beast Mode"

Karnan review: One of Kollywood's most anticipated film Karnan starring Dhanush released in theatres today. Let's take a look at what the Twitterati are saying.

One of Kollywood's most awaited film Karnan hit the theatres today on Friday, April, 9. National award winner Dhanush is back on the silver screen with Karnan with it being one of the highly talked about movies in Dhanush's career. Countless fans of the actor who rushed to the cinemas to catch the first-day first show of the rural drama film have been praising the star for his flawless performance with his raw avatar winning the audience hearts. Let's take a look at what the people have to say about the film.

Karnan Review:

Karnan Twitter Review

Going by the first reviews, everything from the actors' performance to the background score and the action sequence have been loved by the audience. The netizens are impressed by the songs and have been calling Santhosh Narayanan's music fantastic. Some users were of the opinion that even though the script and the cinematography are gripping, the first few minutes of the movie were very slow and it began to pick up its pace just before the interval while there were others who disagreed with the notion and claimed that the first half of the movie is captivating. The audience loved Dhanush's powerful entry in Karnan and there have been few videos floating around the internet in which people are clapping and dancing during Dhanush's entry. Read some of the Karnan Twitter reviews right below.

 

 

Karnan plot

The movie is said to be based on real events that took place in a small village called Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu. Set in a rural backdrop, Dhanush plays the role of a sword-wielding youngster who fights for the rights of the villagers. He acts as a warrior and saves the conservative villagers from police torture and powerful men. Helmed by Mari Selvaraj, besides Dhanush the Karnan cast also features Rajisha Vijayan who has made her debut in Tamil cinema with the movie and plays the leading lady. The film also stars Lal Paul, Yogi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam, Gouri G Kishan and Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli in pivotal roles. The movie is bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Than under his banner V Creations.

