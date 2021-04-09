Karnan Review: Fans Laud The Movie, Say "Dhanush Is In Beast Mode"

One of Kollywood's most awaited film Karnan hit the theatres today on Friday, April, 9. National award winner Dhanush is back on the silver screen with Karnan with it being one of the highly talked about movies in Dhanush's career. Countless fans of the actor who rushed to the cinemas to catch the first-day first show of the rural drama film have been praising the star for his flawless performance with his raw avatar winning the audience hearts. Let's take a look at what the people have to say about the film.

Going by the first reviews, everything from the actors' performance to the background score and the action sequence have been loved by the audience. The netizens are impressed by the songs and have been calling Santhosh Narayanan's music fantastic. Some users were of the opinion that even though the script and the cinematography are gripping, the first few minutes of the movie were very slow and it began to pick up its pace just before the interval while there were others who disagreed with the notion and claimed that the first half of the movie is captivating. The audience loved Dhanush's powerful entry in Karnan and there have been few videos floating around the internet in which people are clapping and dancing during Dhanush's entry. Read some of the Karnan Twitter reviews right below.

#Karnan padam review la bayangarama irukuðŸ˜¨ðŸ”¥

My prediction one day overall gross will be 10-12 crores(50% dhaan occupancy)

Commercial na innum better collection varum content films ku positive reviews dhaan pillar

By end of its run the total gross may be 65-70 crores(prediction) — ChillBoyVinayðŸ˜Ž (@Iamlegend102) April 9, 2021

#KarnanReview

Beautifully made but Sloww AF.

I mean..u can adore the cinematographic beauty to save urself from the slow screenplay.

Brutal K(p)odiyankulam incident brought to ur eyes.

Much kuriyeedu.

Story builds up very slowly only to an underwhelming end. — Random Thoughts (@VikiOffl) April 9, 2021

1 st *thaaaa Unchained Karnan ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ˜³ðŸ˜³ðŸ˜³

BEAST MODE ðŸ”¥ðŸ‘ŒðŸ»

Unexpected from Mari Selvaraj ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ‘ŒðŸ»ðŸ‘ŒðŸ»

Karnan 1st half = 10 Asuran ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥

intermission Massive Celebration ðŸ”¥ðŸ‘ŒðŸ»@dhanushkraja @mari_selvaraj #Karnan #KarnanFDFS #karnanreview — Raj007 (@Raj00790594136) April 9, 2021

#Karnan Honest Review!l! First 30 mins with pointless scenes was testing. The film picks up 15 mins b4 interval and the sustains momentum till climaxðŸ‘ðŸ‘.The climax cud hv been more impactful. Maaari’s metaphors were boring. OverallðŸ‘.Asuran remains at the top!#KarnanFDFS — DAlfred (@Sloshed187) April 9, 2021

KARNAN Review



Really a great movie-which shows their mythological story pretty well.



Tremendous work by art director, Cinematographer.



Movie length can be reduced.



Music was fantastic.

The song Ullathil, Nalla Ullam is such a fine one.#Karnan #KarnanFDFS #KarnanReview — AvN (@vinothavn) April 9, 2021

Thalaivar referenceðŸ˜



Karnan 1st half Tharam.. Might be the best film of the yearðŸ˜Ž



Dhanush is rising every day as an actor and starðŸ‘Œ#Karnan #KarnanFDFS #Annaatthe #Rajinikanth pic.twitter.com/J4aTaBkJQb — Vijay (@Vijay20621117) April 9, 2021

#Karnan 1st half: Symbolically & metaphorically very strong. @mari_selvaraj is an intellectual filmmaker but with his roots firmly connected to the struggling common man. His kind of hero elevation for @dhanushkraja is interesting & equally excitingðŸ‘Œ@Music_Santhosh class score — Karnan Boy (@Jokerboy2O) April 9, 2021

WowðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥Background Music Sana Enada panivachiruka Paaaaa ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥

Melam Sound Create vibration Ada vaikudhu ðŸ˜ˆðŸ˜ˆ sema theatre response ðŸ˜

Beast ModeðŸ”¥ðŸ”¥

Lift the film to Another Level #Karnan ðŸ”¥ðŸ‘ŒðŸ»#Dhanush #KarnanFDFS #karnanreview — Raj007 (@Raj00790594136) April 9, 2021

Karnan plot

The movie is said to be based on real events that took place in a small village called Tirunelveli in Tamil Nadu. Set in a rural backdrop, Dhanush plays the role of a sword-wielding youngster who fights for the rights of the villagers. He acts as a warrior and saves the conservative villagers from police torture and powerful men. Helmed by Mari Selvaraj, besides Dhanush the Karnan cast also features Rajisha Vijayan who has made her debut in Tamil cinema with the movie and plays the leading lady. The film also stars Lal Paul, Yogi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam, Gouri G Kishan and Lakshmi Priyaa Chandramouli in pivotal roles. The movie is bankrolled by Kalaipuli S Than under his banner V Creations.

(Promo Image Courtesy: Dhanush Instagram)