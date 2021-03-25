'Karnan' Song 'Pandarathi Puranam' To Be Renamed Following Legal Notice

Dhanush's Karnan is one of the most anticipated movies this year. The makers released the teaser of the upcoming Tamil movie and it has been received well by the audience. However, Karnan's song Pandarathi Puranam has been facing controversy around the use of the term ‘Pandarathi’ in the song. Karnan's director Mari Selvaraj recently took to his official Twitter handle and shared a statement to address the whole controversy surrounding Karnan's song Pandarathi Puranam. He shared that the song will be renamed to avoid any problems. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Director issues official statement on Karnan's song Pandarathi Puranam controversy

According to a report by The Hindu, the makers of Dhanush's Karnan were taken to court for the latest single from the movie. The petitioner claimed that the use of the term Pandarathi in the song Pandarathi Puranam was offensive to certain communities of Tamil Nadu. The court had asked for a response on the same from the team of Karnan. As a result of this controversy surrounding the song, Karnan's director Mari Selvaraj recently shared a statement on his Twitter and mentioned that the term Pandarathi will be replaced with Manjanathi in the film and also in the single that has been released online.

Karnan's song Pandarathi Puranam

Therefore, Karnan's song Pandarathi Puranam will now be titled Manjanathi Puranam. The official statement read as, “The impact of certain names on our social stratification psychology is incomprehensible and unavoidable. Based on that we have decided to end the hurt and controversy by rechristening Pandarathi as Manjanathi. Manjanathi will now be the leading light for Yamaraja. Now Karna will sing the Manjanathi Puranam to make Yama dance. Thanks and love to everyone who has supported”. This move will most likely clear the hurdles in Karnan's release Here is a look at Karnan's director Mari Selvaraj’s Tweet.

Dhanush's Karnan

The makers released the teaser of the upcoming movie starring Dhanush in the lead role. The recently released teaser features Dhanush as a sword-wielding warrior riding a horse who fights for the oppressed. Karnan's release is going to be on April 9, 2021. The movie also features Rajisha Vijayan, Lal, Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli, Yogi Babu in key roles. Karnan is produced by Kalaipuli S Thanu and the music department is handled by Santhosh Narayanan. Here is a look at Karnan’s teaser.

'Karnan' teaser

