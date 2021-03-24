Last Updated:

'Karnan' Teaser Gets Thumbs Up From Fans, Netizens Excited For Dhanush's Upcoming Film

Dhanush's latest film Karnan teaser was released on March 23. Check out what Twitter fans reacted to the teaser and find out more about Karnan's release here.

Written By
Leander D'Silva
Dhanush Instagram

Dhanush's latest Tamil action film Karnan's teaser was released on March 23. Karnan cast also includes Lal, Jai Kiran, Yogi Babu, Don, Anitha Abdul, and Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli. The film is directed by Mari Selvaraj and produced by Kalaipuli S. Thanu under his V Creations banner. The film is scheduled to release on April 9, 2021. 

Dhanush posted the Karnan teaser on his Twitter account and fans were awaiting the film's release. The film follows Dhanush's latest National Film Award win for Best Actor for his performance in Asuran (2019). Read to find out what Twitter fans reacted to Karnan teaser below.

Dhanush's Karnan teaser receives an overwhelming response on Twitter

Reacting to the teaser, one fan wrote in Tamil, "It is reprehensible to classify a film as an anti-caste film. It should be given a special welcome when it comes to films with good storytelling. The difficulties and pains of the community and the solutions to it are taken and narrated through pictures..Karnan in the way of a monster". Several fans praised Dhanush's new look and character in the film, including Mari Selvaraj's direction and the background score of Santhosh Narayanan. 

Fans deconstruct Karnan teaser, praise Dhanush's look as Karnan

Several other fans reacted to Dhanush's titular character performance in the teaser, with some even declaring the star will win another National Film Award for his act. Others deconstructed the film's teaser to give audiences an idea behind the visual metaphors depicted in the teaser. Check out their reactions here.

Dhanush on the work front

Dhanush recently won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his performance in Asuran (2019). The film deals with casteism as conflicts arise between farmers and landlords. Dhanush will next be seen in Aanand L.Rai's upcoming film Atrangi Re alongside Sara Ali Khan. The film will release on August 6, this year.

He will also star in the upcoming action thriller black comedy gangster movie Jagame Thandhiram, written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj. He is currently filming for The Russo Brother's highly anticipated Netflix action thriller film The Gray Man alongside Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling. The action-thriller is the most expensive Netflix film at a budget of $200 million.

