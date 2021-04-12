Karnan's Box Office Collection Overseas: The Film Reaches New Heights

Dhanush's movie Karnan released on April 9, 2021. The film is directed by Mari Selvaraj and Karnan's box office collection was massive this weekend. Film critic Taran Adarsh shared a gist of Karnan's collections in his tweet.

Karnan's Box office collection worldwide

Dhanush's movie Karnan had a remarkable weekend at the overseas theatres. Apart from Tamil Nadu and a few other Indian states, Karnan's release created a huge hype in countries like Australia, New Zealand and Singapore. The film earned over 1.01 crore Rupees over the weekend. In Australia, on Friday the film earned A$ 37,815 while on Saturday it earned A$ 41,618. On the other hand, the film earned NZ$ 4,991 on Friday and NZ$ 6,319 on Saturday in New Zealand. It also released in Singapore and collected over S$ 31,678 on Friday and S$ 59,193 on Saturday.

Karnan's release had closed with the release of Pawan Kalyan’s Vakeel Saab on April 9. The two films together had set the box office on fire. In the beginning, Vakeel Saab had a good pace at the collection. However, Karnan's collections picked up the pace. On day one according to India.com, the film earned Rs. 10.40 crore worldwide. On day two it managed to collect over Rs. 6.20 crore. On the third day, which was also a Sunday, the film earned over Rs 8.40 crores. The film is said to be one of the best commercial films of Dhanush so far. He has also received several compliments for his performance in the film.

About Dhanush's Karnan

Karnan is an action drama film in Tamil produced by Kalaipuli S. Thanu. The film stars actors like Dhanush, Lal, Yogi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam, Rajisha Vijayan, Gouri G. Kishan and Lakshmi Priya Chandramouli. It also marks the debut film of actor Rajisha Vijayan. The film revolves around Dhanush's character Karnan who is a fearless man. He fights for the rights of his villagers who are being tortured by the police and powerful people. The film has a thrilling background score composed by Santhosh Narayanan. Here is the trailer of Dhanush's Karnan.

