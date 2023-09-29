Karnataka Bandh: Shiva Rajkumar, Darshan From Kannada Film Industry Come Out In Support

The Kannada film industry on Friday joined the bandh called to oppose release of Cauvery water to Tamil Nadu with actors, producers, directors and technicians staging a sit-in demonstration here.

Actors Shivarajkumar, Darshan, 'Duniya' Vijay and Dhruva Sarja were among those who took part in the protest held near Sri Gururaja Kalyana Mantapa.

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce on Thursday announced support to the day-long bandh after a meeting,

Theatres across the State have canceled the shows till evening, with the Karnataka Film Exhibitors Association backing the shut-down.