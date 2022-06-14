Karnataka CM Bommai Breaks Down After Watching '777 Charlie', Remembers His Pet Dog Sunny

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai got emotional and broke down after watching Rakshit Shetty's recently released film 777 Charlie on Monday evening. The plot of 777 Charlie revolves around the life of a pessimistic man who is stuck with a negative lifestyle, spending each day in the comforts of his loneliness. However, the plot enters a new turn when a dog nameld Charlie enters his life.

Karnata CM Gets Emotional remembering his dog

While watching the movie, CM Bommai couldn't hold back his tears as he broke down, remembering his dog Sunny who died last year. He later interacted with the media where he lauded the movie and its makers and further requested everyone to watch it.

"There have been movies about dogs but this movie has synchronisation with emotions and animals. Dog expresses its emotions through its eyes. The movie is good and everyone should watch it. I keep talking about unconditional love. Dogs' love is unconditional love which is pure and this cinema has brough clearity in that love," said CM Bommai .

Karnataka CM Bommai lost his pet dog Sunny in 2021

In July 2021, CM Basavaraj Bommai lost his pet dog, Sunny, when he was a Home Minister of Karnataka. He, along with his hosted a funeral and bid farewell to the pet. Taking to Twitter, Bommai informed the death of his dog. In the pictures, the teary-eyed Karnataka CM can be seen performing the last rites in the presence of his family members.

He tweeted in Kannada which can be roughly translated as, "Today, our home pet dog "Sunny" has died. I am in great pain as we have lost a family member. He loved mingling with everyone who came home".

'777 Charlie'

777 Charlie is a 2022 Indian Kannada-language adventure comedy-drama film directed by Kiranraj K. The plot of 777 Charlie revolves around the life of a pessimistic man Dharma who is a loner and doesn't socialize with people, and spends his time working in a factory with a negative lifestyle. However, the plot thickens when a dog namely Charlie, a small Labrador, enters his life. The movie was released simultaneously in Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.

The film had a limited theatrical release on 2 June 2022 followed by a grand theatrical release on 10 June 2022. While Rakshit Shetty essayed the lead role of Dharma, other notable cast members included Charlie as Charlie, the dog, Sangeetha Sringeri as Devika, Danish Sait as Karshan Roy, Raj B. Shetty as Dr Ashwin Kumar and Bobby Simha, among others.

(Image: Republic)