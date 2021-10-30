Karnataka CM Bommai Remembers Last Conversation With Puneeth Rajkumar, Expresses Grief

After the tragic demise of Kannada star Puneeth Rajkumar, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday expressed his grief and said that only a day earlier before his death, Puneeth had asked him to release an application related to Karnataka tourism. "On Thursday, he (Puneeth Rajkumar) had asked me to release a website regarding Karnataka tourism. I would have launched his app on November 1, but he's not between us. It is so shocking. State, cinema, and youths will miss him," said Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai.

CM Bommai on Saturday also informed that the late actor's cremation will be done on Sunday. Before the announcement, he had said, "there is a huge gathering of the public to pay the last respect to Appu, and many wanted to get the last glimpse of him. Post 6 pm cremation at that small place in the dark will be challenging."

Fans gather at Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru to pay tribute to Puneeth

Thousands of fans including children, men and women reached Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru, where the late actor's mortal remains are kept. The fans reached to pay their last respects to the renowned 'Power star' with banners and placards ahead of the last rites.

Puneeth Rajkumar, the prominent Kannada actor, passed away after suffering a heart attack on Friday. While speaking exclusively to Republic, actor and Puneeth Rajkumar's Paramathma, co-star Arindrita Ray said that the late actor was an extremely humble, down-to-earth, friendly and sweet person. Dr Ranganath Nayak, from Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru, told ANI that the actor was admitted after suffering chest pain at 11.30 a.m and passed away at 2.30 p.m.

He has appeared in Vasantha Geetha (1980), Bhagyavantha (1981), Chalisuva Modagalu (1982), Eradu Nakshatragalu (1983), Bhakta Prahaladha, Yarivanu and Bettada Hoovu (1985) as a young star. His main works include Appu (2002), Abhi (2003), Veera Kannadiga (2004), Mourya (2004), Aakash (2005), Ajay (2006), Arasu (2007), Milana (2007), Vamshi (2008), Raam (2009), Jackie (2010), Hudugaru (2011), Raajakumara (2017), and Anjani Putra (2017). He made his debut on Kannadada Kotyadhipati, which is a popular Kannada game show.

Image: Twitter