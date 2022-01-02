Karnataka Milk Federation Honours Actor Puneeth Rajkumar; Prints His Photo On Milk Sachets

Kannada actor and producer Puneeth Rajkumar experienced a big cardiovascular failure and passed away on October 29 last year. After his sudden demise, a lot of people from the film fraternity along with his friends and family paid tribute to the departed soul. Apart from that, the 'Power Star' will also be honoured with the Karnataka Ratna Award.

Recently, the Karnataka Milk Federation as a tribute to the late actor announced that Puneeth's photo will be printed on every sachet of Nandini Milk.

Karnataka Milk Federation paid tribute by printing Puneeth Rajkumar's photo on their Nandini milk sachets. They captioned the post writing, "Following in the footsteps of his late father Dr Rajkumar, Puneeth worked as KMF brand ambassador for 10 yrs without accepting any remuneration". Here take a look at the post-

Karnataka Milk Federation paid tribute by printing @PuneethRajkumar 's photo on their Nandini milk sachet. Following in the footsteps of his late father Dr Rajkumar, Puneeth worked as KMF brand ambassador for 10 yrs without accepting any remuneration. pic.twitter.com/n2Kd5uaMw4 — Ashwini M Sripad/ಅಶ್ವಿನಿ ಎಂ ಶ್ರೀಪಾದ್🇮🇳 (@AshwiniMS_TNIE) January 1, 2022

Puneeth Rajkumar was the brand Ambassador of Karnata Milk Federation

Following the footsteps of his father late Dr Rajkumar, Puneeth Rajkumar too wore the Karnataka Milk Federation (KMF) brand ambassador's cap without accepting any renumeration. Legendary actor Dr Rajkumar was associated with the federation for a long time without any remuneration. In the last 10 years, Puneeth supported KMF without any real agreement between the federation and him.

Puneeth Rajkumar's sudden demise

Puneeth Rajkumar died of a heart attack and the entire nation was shocked to hear the news. He was admitted to the Vikram hospital in Bengaluru. As soon as the news became public, fans gathered outside his residence and expressed grief and extended condolences to the family. Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai along with other big names arrived at Puneeth's residence to pay their last respects to the amazing actor.

Puneeth Rajkumar to be honoured with Karnataka Ratna Award

The Karnataka government decided to honour late actor Puneeth Rajkumar with the 'Karnataka Ratna Award', as declared by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

The late actor, who was prominently known as 'Power Star', will be awarded the state's most noteworthy honour. The Chief Minister made this declaration at an occasion named 'Puneeth Namana', held in Bengaluru in November. The event was held at Palace Grounds in Bengaluru to celebrate late entertainer Puneeth Rajkumar's life and his contributions to Kannada film industry.

