Actor Karthi took to his social media account to congratulate Dhanush and Vijay Sethupathi on winning National Film Awards on March 22, 2021. Dhanush got the national award for his work in Asuran whereas Vijay got the National Award for his work in Super Deluxe. Karthi even congratulated all the singers of the regional cinema industry for their win.

Karthi congratulates Dhanush and Vijay on their national film awards win

Karthi took to Twitter and wrote a heartwarming message to Dhanush and Vijay on winning the national award. He wrote, “Congratulations Dhanush, VetriMaaran, Thanu sir, and the entire team of Asuran for this much deserved national appreciation. Parthiban sir, so happy for you! Oththa Seruppu was a tremendous effort. Resul sir congratulations again! Vijay Sethupathi - taking up a challenging role and bringing out the unspoken pain is not an easy task. Congratulations for the national award”. Take a look at his tweet below.

Karthi also extended his warm wishes to music composers Imman, Naga Vishak, and Vamsigaru. Karthi wrote” Imman brother, so happy that your consistency in lifting the emotion of every film has manifested as this national award! Naga Vishal, may this award be the first step towards a bright future. Vamsigaru, am thrilled to hear this appreciation for Maharshi, as I have witnessed how much effort you put into every detail of your films. Congratulations Maharshi team!! Jersey - well-deserved appreciation for a heart-warming film. Congratulations to the entire team!"

Karthi on the work front

Karthi’s new film Sulthan is set to release on April 2, 2021. The film will mark the debut of Rashmika Mandanna in the Tamil cinema industry. He is also working on his project called Ponniyin Selvan in which he is set to play the role of Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan, a king of the Chola dynasty. Karthi was also seen in the movie Kaithi released in 2019, he played the role of Dilli in the movie. He even got a Norway Tamil Film Festival Award for Best Actor for his performance in the movie. He was last seen in the movie Thambi which got a good response from the audience. He played the role of Saravanan in the movie.

Image Credits: Karthi's Instagram