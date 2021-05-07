Karthi Mourns The Loss Of Actor Panjavarnam 'Patti' From His Debut Movie 'Paruthiveeran'

Tamil actor Karthi made his debut in the Tamil film industry with the film Paruthiveeran. The film Paruthiveeran was set in a rural area in Madurai which practised caste segregation as a result of the Criminal Tribes Act imposed by the British colonists, where members of impoverished communities are stereotyped as generational criminals. He recently shared on Twitter that one of his co-stars from the film passed away. The actor paid his deepest condolences to the senior actor and her family members.

Karthi's Twitter Post regarding the loss of a co-star

Karthi took to Twitter to announce that his co-star Panjavarnam from the film Paruthiveeran had passed away recently. He wrote, "I heard the news of the death of Panchavarnam Patti who lived as my breadwinner in Paruthiveeran. Her affectionate voice and pale smile still stand before my eyes today. I extend my deepest condolences to her family."(sic). Panjavarnam portrayed the role of Karthi's family's breadwinner. Along with Karthi and Priyamani in the lead role, it starred actors Ponvannan, Saravanan, Ganja Karuppu, Sampath Raj, and Sujatha Sivakumar playing supporting roles.

Karthi's debut movie was entirely shot in Madurai and its surrounding and received universal critical acclaim. The film bagged several awards at prestigious award functions and was also screened at various film festivals including the Berlin International Film Festival and Osian's Cinefan Festival of Asian and Arab Cinema. The film turned out to be a commercially successful film and ran for more than one year in theatres. Karthi's Twitter followers replied to his tweet and sent virtual condolences to the late actor and her family. A Twitter user wrote, "May her soul rest in peace", while several others wrote 'RIP' under the post.

Professionally, Karthi has two upcoming films Ponniyin Selvan and Sardar to release next. His film Ponniyin Selvan is an upcoming historical drama film directed by Mani Ratnam. It will star Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Jayaram, and Trisha in prominent roles with actors Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu, Aishwarya Lekshmi, and Sobhita Dhulipala in supporting roles. The film is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel of the same name. The film is expected to release by next year.

