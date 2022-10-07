Karthi Pens Notes For Kamal Haasan And Rajinikanth After Bagging Praise For 'PS-1'

Actor Karthi, who is known for his works in Tamil cinema, recently starred in the hit period drama Ponniyin Selvan 1. The movie, helmed by Mani Ratnam, saw Karthi play the role of warrior prince Vallavaraiyan Vanthiyathevan, for which he received a lot of praise. While Karthi was also lauded by veteran actors Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth, he penned heartfelt notes for them.

Karthi is being lauded for his powerful dialogue delivery and performance in Ratnam's directorial. Not only did he win hearts with his acting and action, but he is also being praised for a traditional dance-drama in the movie. While Haasan watched the movie with Karthi and Vikram, who played Aditya Karikalan in the film, he also received a phone call from Rajinikanth.

Karthi pens gratitude notes for Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth

In his response to the two actors, Karthi took to his Twitter handle and expressed his gratitude toward them. In his note to Haasan, he wrote, "Kamal sir you have always inspired us to seek bigger goals and set higher standards in cinema but more importantly you have taught us to love and respect one another and how to express that in these moments. Lots of love and respect."

Addressing Rajinikanth, the Sultan actor mentioned that the former's phone call to him was "extremely" special. He also appreciated Rajinikanth's gesture to reach out to other artists and laud their work. Karthi wrote, "Rajini sir, A call from you is extremely special. Your courtesy to reach out to others to appreciate their work and the joy that you give us is always endearing." "Thank you sir. Lots of love and respects," he added.

More about Ponniyin Selvan 1

Ponniyin Selvan 1 or PS 1 is based on the five-part novel of the same name by Kalki Krishnamurthy. Apart from Karthi, the movie also saw Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Trisha, Prakash Raj and Shobita Dhulipala. Helmed by Mani Ratnam, the movie hit the theatres on September 30 in five languages - Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi. The film marked the first instalment in the 3-part series.

Image: PTI/Twitter/@Karthi_fan