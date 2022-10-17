Karthi Plans On His Directorial Debut, To Cast Brother Suriya; "Who Else Will Trust Me?"

Actor Karthi has been grabbing attention ever since his latest film Ponniyin Selvan I emerged as a massive success at the box office.

Veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam's period drama has become one of the most successful Tamil films, with Karthi being appreciated for his character Vallavaraiyan Vanthiyathevan.

After showcasing his acting prowess, Karthi plans on becoming a director and has already developed an idea. The actor recently revealed that he's keen on casting his brother and actor Suriya in his directorial debut, quipping 'who else would trust him'. He further praised Suriya for his on-screen performances and how he gives everything to the character.

As per Pinkvilla, Karthi spilt beans on his directorial plans while promoting his upcoming project Sardar. The actor said that while he has an idea in his head, nothing concrete has taken place as of now.

Talking about casting his brother Suriya in his debut as a filmmaker, Karthi mentioned, "Who else will trust me? He held my hand and bought me into this industry. I wish to make a film with him. He is someone who easily transforms into a character and gives it everything. Ever since I became an assistant director, I wanted to direct Anna in a film."

He continued, "It is also very easy to work with him because he understands me so well. Even when I get confused over something, he understands it in an instant."

More on Karthi's work front

The actor will be seen in the spy thriller Sardar, taking on multiple roles. The movie is all set to hit theatres on October 21. He also has the second instalment of the Ponniyin Selvan franchise, which is eyeing a release in Summer 2023. Lastly, he will be reuniting with director Lokesh Kanagaraj for Kaithi 2.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @KARTHI_OFFL)