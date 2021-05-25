Karthi Receives Birthday Wishes From Kajal Aggarwal, Raashi Khanna, And Other Celebs

Actor Karthi celebrates his 44th birthday today, on May 25. The actor, who was last seen in Sulthan, received tons of wishes from all his well-wishers and fans across social media platforms. Karthi was also showered with birthday wishes from some of his colleagues from the South Indian film industry.

Kajal Aggarwal, who has worked with Karthi in many films including Hero No Zero 2, Naan Mahaan Alla and All in All Azhagu Raja took to her Instagram handle to share special birthday wishes for the actor. She wrote, "Happiest Birthday Twinkle Toes. Have a fab one." She even tweeted a birthday wish for the Sulthan star asking him to have a fun and fabulous year ahead.

Karthi was also wished by Vil Ambu actor Harish Kalyan who wrote, "Your natural acting is something that I adore a lot. Not just in acting, you’re also inspiring us with your social works and initiatives too." along with birthday wishes for the actor. Actor Chandran's wife Anjana Rangan too shared her wishes for the birthday boy calling him "most talented" and "down to earth".

Kollywood actor Sayeshaa called Karthi "super talented" as she wished for his "happiness, success and good health". Actor Arya wished Karthi a sweet birthday wish that read, "Happy birthday darling. Have a fantastic year ahead wishing u the best always". South Indian star Arun Vijay too wished the best for Karthi on his 44th birthday. Rashi Khanna wished Karthi the best for his health and happiness.

Celebs wish Karthi on his 44th birthday

On the occasion of his birthday, the actor asked his fans to continue to stay indoors amid the ongoing pandemic. He told them that he too would be celebrating his birthday while staying at home with his family. The message was passed on to Karthi's fans through film correspondent Raja Sekar. He wrote, " Birthday wishes to @Karthi_Offl a sensible actor, who has encouraged many talented directors like #HVinoth, @beemji and @Dir_Lokesh. Wishing him a great year ahead. Meanwhile, he requests his fans to be safe during the pandemic by following all safety measures." Karthi further urged all his fans to follow all the protocols provided by the government for their safety and help in fighting the coronavirus.

Karthi urges fans to stay indoors and celebrate his birthday amid COVID-19

