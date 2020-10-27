Karthi Releases 'Sulthan' First Look Poster; Fans Say 'Mind Blowing Anna'

The first look poster of actor Karthi’s next film Sulthan was recently released on the occasion of Vijayadashami. The film also stars much-loved south Indian actor Rashmika Mandanna and has been directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan. The poster showcases actor Karthi in an intense avatar. Fans have been quite excited about the film as it has been in the making for the last two years.

Sulthan first look poster in Tamil released

Actor Karthi recently took to social media to share the first look poster of Sulthan. The poster showcases the actor with a hunter whip in his left hand while he looks far ahead with a frown on his face. He is seen dressed in a set of casual clothes with a light blue shirt and a pair of blue jeans. A bunch of people are seen gathered in the background, indicating that they are in for a show. The colour scheme has been kept mostly orange with light blue, creating a pleasant contrast.

In the caption for the post, actor Karthi has introduced the film while putting up an assuring note for the fans. He has mentioned that the immense love and support from fans keeps them going at all times. Karthi has mentioned that this is the first look of the film Sulthan, while also sending through some heartfelt love. Have a look at the first look poster of Sulthan here.

Dear brothers and sisters, Your love and appreciation is what keeps us going! Bringing you the first look of #Sulthan. Hope you like it! Love you guys! #SulthanFirstLook pic.twitter.com/9dkfwmBdo0 — Actor Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) October 26, 2020

In the comments section of the post, Karthi’s fans have mentioned how much they like his look in the Sulthan poster. They have also shed some light on how eagerly they have been waiting for the film since it has been under process for close to two years now. A bunch of internet users have also made it clear that they have high expectations from the film. Have a look at a bunch of comments on the post here.

Mind blowing Anna. Terrific first look🔥👌👌👌 pic.twitter.com/8sZ8HLcLLD — Botha. Sridhar (@sridhar_botha) October 26, 2020

Thanks for release in telugu pic.twitter.com/SSpwvfxa7U — яɑѵi ҡuɱɑя pɢ (@Ravi04049) October 26, 2020

Read Elated Suriya Expresses Joy On Twitter As Brother Karthi Is Blessed With A Baby Boy

Also read Rashmika Mandanna Wraps Up Her Tamil Debut 'Sulthan'; Thanks Team For 'tolerating' Her

Sulthan is a much-anticipated film which has been written and directed by Bakkiyaraj Mandanna. The film is being produced under the banner Dream Warrior Pictures while Vivek-Mervin is expected to compose the soundtrack for the film. Actor Rashmika Mandanna of Dear Comrade fame plays the female lead in Sulthan, marking her debut in the Tamil Industry.

Read On Jyothika's Birthday, Here Is The 'Ponmagal Vandal' Actor's Astonishing Net Worth

Also read Karthi’s Birthday: Rakul Preet Singh And Other Stars Wish The Actor

Image courtesy: Karthi Sivakumar Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.