Karthi Sends Wishes To Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan On Becoming Parents; 'God Bless You Four'

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan became parents to twin boys months after tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in Mahabalipuram. The couple made the revelation via social media, with Vignesh sharing the first glimpses of the newborns alongside a heartfelt message. Congratulating the couple, Ponniyin Selvan star Karthi sent across a bouquet with a note welcoming them to parenthood. He also extended best wishes to the family of four.

Karthi extend good wishes to Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan

Taking to his Instagram handle, Vignesh shared a picture of Karthi's present which was accompanied by a note that read, "Welcome to parenthood. God bless you four. From Karthi." Responding to the gesture, Vignesh mentioned, "Thank you so much, sir. Really sweet and thoughtful of you." Take a look.

Announcing the arrival of his twins via Instagram on Sunday, October 9, the filmmaker wrote, "Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa. We are blessed with Twin Baby Boys. All Our prayers, our ancestors’ blessings combined with all the good manifestations made, have come 2gethr in the form Of 2 blessed babies for us. Need all ur blessings for our Uyir & Ulagam. Life looks brighter & more beautiful. God is double great."

The birth of their twins has also stirred controversy over surrogacy. Tamil Nadu Health Minister Ma Subramanian said that his department will seek an explanation from the couple if the reports claiming surrogacy were true. He also mentioned that the Directorate of Medical Services and the TN state government would be directed to inquire into the matter.

As for Karthi, the actor is basking in the success of his latest release, Ponniyin Selvan, which also stars Vikram, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and more in pivotal roles. The Mani Ratnam directorial is creating many records at the box office.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @WIKKIOFFICIAL/ @KARTHISIVAKUMAR)