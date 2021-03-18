Karthi Sivakumar Dedicates A Post To His Newborn Son, Reveals His Name To His Fans

South Indian films actor Karthi has revealed the name of his newborn baby boy and it has a beautiful meaning to it. The actor took to his social media handles on Wednesday and shared with his fans a picture of his son’s palm. The post has gone viral on the internet as his fans have been circulating the post amongst themselves.

Karthi Sivakumar's son's name revealed

Theeran Adhigaar..Ondru actor Karthi has named his newborn son, Kandhan. The actor dedicated a social media post for his son which he captioned as “with much love, mom, sister, and I have named you Kandhan. Let our surroundings be much sweeter with your arrival” (translation). Check out the post of the same below.

Karthi Sivakumar's latest post dedicate to his newborn son

Netizens react to Karthi Sivakumar's photos

A number of netizens gushed to the post to leave their comments and reactions on the same. Several netizens sent much love and warm regards to the actor and his baby. Check out the post of the same below.

Karthi Sivakumar's baby was born in October 2020

Back on October 21st, 2020, Karthi had announced the arrival of his son. The actor had taken to his social media handle where he wrote a thank you note for the doctors and nurses for assisting in the delivery of the baby and had described the experience as “life changing”. Sharing the news about his son’s arrival into this world, he had captioned the post as, “Dear friends and family, we are blessed with a boy baby. We can’t thank enough our doctors and nurses who took us through this life changing experience. Need all your blessings for the little one. Thank you God”. Check out the post of the same below.

Karthi Sivakumar’s movies

Karthi Sivakumar's movies include Aayirathil Oruvan, Paruthiveeran, and Paiyaa. The actor saw success with Ayitha Ezhuthuw and the film earned him several praises from the critics and fans alike. Karthi Sivakumar’s movies are enjoyed across the Tamil industry thanks to his strong fan base. Karthi Sivakumar's movies also include a list of hits such as Kaithi, Kaatru Veliyidai, and Thozha. His latest release in 2021 is Sulthan directed by Bakkiyaraj Kanna.

