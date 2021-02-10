Karthi Sivakumar Posts A Rare And Unseen Picture From His College Days; Have A Look

Karthi Sivakumar has been a famous personality in the Tamil film industry for many years now. His films are followed by a large number of people and while he is less active on social media, his presence on these platforms is known by all. He recently shared a rather old picture on his Instagram that goes way back to his college days, along with a special memory of his from the time. Have a look at his Instagram post along with the number of responses sent by his fans.

Karthi Sivakumar posts a major throwback picture

Karthi Sivakumar is one of the few celebrities who do not post on their social media on a regular basis and most of what he posts on social media is related to his work. The actor is also known to be rather shy about opening up about his personal life and keeps it out of the limelight. However, in his latest post, he has shared a major throwback image which is all the way back from his college life. The actor looks almost unrecognisable in the old photo, which had been taken inside a bus along with his many other friends.

This happens to be one of the rarest of Karthi Sivakumar’s unseen pics. The actor then penned a witty yet nostalgic message in the caption of the post. He wrote, “Pallavan, the trustworthy friend for Chennai people! My college days were spent more in the bus :)”. The old picture would come off as a rather relatable picture for many students, which is precisely what some of his fans mentioned in the comments. They talked about how every person who went to college in the ’90s would relate to this picture. Other fans marvelled at this rare and unseen picture of the actor.

Image courtesy: Karthi Sivakumar's Instagram comments

Karthi Sivakumar got his first major role in the 2007 film Paruthiveeran, which earned him a number of prestigious awards. He has also worked in other popular films like Madras, Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru, Kadaikutty Singam and many more. He was last seen in Thambi which released in 2019.

