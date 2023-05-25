Karthi Starrer Japan Gets An Official Release Date; Everything To Know About The Film

Karthi celebrates his birthday today, May 25. To mark the special occasion, the makers of his 25th movie Japan have announced the release date of the film. As speculated by fans, the movie will release during the festive season of Diwali 2023.

Produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, Japan marks Karthik’s 25th movie. The makers of the movie took to their social media to announce the release date of the film as well as unveil the Tamil actor’s new look in the movie. Releasing a poster of the movie, the makers wished the star on his special day.

Karthi starrer Japan movie poster reeks of Gold

Japan movie poster was released along with the information of the release date of the film on midnight of May 24. In the poster, Karthi can be seen dressed in gold while flaunting his gold teeth through his ear-to-ear grin. He can also be seen holding two golden-coloured guns, one in each hand, while decked up with gold jewellery. If this much gold was not enough, gold biscuits were also seen in the background while the 46-year-old star shines in front.

Japan movie speculated plot

With the amount of gold in the poster, it is speculated the plot of the movie Japan might revolve around gold smuggling. The poster's images of firearms and weapons also reveal that the movie might be an action drama. Karthi stars in and as Japan in the film. The ator had previously said that ity will be an 'Indian film'. This is the 25th film of Karthi's career.

Karthi announces Japan's first look

Last year, Karthi took to his social media to announce the first look of the movie Japan. Along with a curiosity-generating poster, the actor wrote - “Japan, Made in India”. In the poster, Karthi could be seen lounging on a sofa with the poster of the film in the background and a gun on the side table.

More about Japan

Japan marks the first collaboration between actor Karthi and director Raju Murugan. The director is known ton many for his work on the movie Joker. Japan will release in four languages- Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

Japan credits Ravi Varman as the cinematographer and Philomin Raj as the editor. GV Prakash Kumar handles the music of the movie. Apart from Karthi, the Japan star cast also includes Anu Emmanuel, Sunil and Vijay Milton in pivotal roles.

Triple treat on Diwali 2023

Cinegoers will have a treat during the festive season of Diwali with Japan set to compete with other major releases. Sivakarthikeyan-Ravikumar's Ayalaan has also reserved theatres for a Diwali 2023 release. Additionally, Raghava Lawrence starrer Jigarthanda Double X is also scheduled to release on Diwali, this year.